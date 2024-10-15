Dnipropetrovs'k region suffers nighttime drone and Grad attacks
Kyiv • UNN
On the night of October 14-15, Dnipropetrovs'k region became the target of enemy attacks. First, there was a kamikaze drone strike on the district center, then Grad rocket attacks on the Chervonohryhorivka community, with no casualties.
On the night of October 14-15, Dnipropetrovs'k region became a target for enemy attacks. This was reported by the head of the Dnipropetrovs'k RMA Serhiy Lysak, according to UNN.
Details
First, the enemy attacked the district center with a kamikaze drone, and then shelled Chervonohryhorivka community with a Grad multiple rocket launcher system.
Fortunately, no one was injured in the attacks. The attacks stopped around midnight.
