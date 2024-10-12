11 enemy “shaheds” shot down in Dnipropetrovs'k region at night: there are damages due to Russian attack
Kyiv • UNN
Ukrainian air defense forces shoot down 11 Russian drones over Dnipropetrovs'k region. The attack damaged a high-rise building in Dnipro and a private house in Pavlohrad district, with no casualties.
On the night of October 12, air defense forces shot down 11 Russian “shaheds” in the skies over Dnipro region. In Dnipro , a high-rise building was damaged as a result of an enemy attack. This was reported on Saturday by the head of the RMA Serhiy Lysak, UNN reports.
“11 Shaheeds were shot down at night by the defenders of the sky in Dnipropetrovs'k region,” Lysak wrote on Telegram.
According to Lysak, at night and in the morning, the aggressor attacked Nikopol district. They fired at the district center and Myrivska community with heavy artillery.
It was also noisy in Dnipro last night, as the city's wall cladding and several windows of a high-rise building were damaged as a result of an enemy attack. A private house was also damaged in Pavlohrad district.
“Everywhere - without deaths and injuries,” emphasized Lysak.
