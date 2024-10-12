Russian army strikes at Kupyansk-Vuzlovyi at night: 82-year-old woman injured in Kharkiv region
Kyiv • UNN
Russian troops shelled Kupyansk-Vuzlovyi in the Kharkiv region. An 82-year-old woman was injured in the attack, and a total of 1 person was killed and 8 wounded in the region over the past 24 hours.
This was reported on Saturday by the head of the RMA, Oleg Sinegubov, UNN reports.
According to Sinegubov, the following hostile attacks were recorded:
- October 11 21:48 m. Kharkiv, an unidentified aerial vehicle hit a forest belt in the Shevchenkivskyi district of the city. No damage and no casualties.
- 12 October 01:30 Kupyansk district, Kupyansk TG, Kupyansk-Vuzlovyi urban-type settlement. As a result of the shelling an outbuilding burned. An 82-year-old woman was injured.
- 23:30 Kharkiv district, Cherkaska Lozova village. A fire broke out in a private household as a result of the shelling.
- 22:40 Kharkiv district, Lozova village. A shell hit the ground on the territory of a private household, a residential building was damaged.
- 17:45 Kupyansk district, Kupyansk-Vuzlovyi urban-type settlement. A house was burning as a result of the shelling.
- 18:18 Kupyansk district, Kupyansk-Vuzlovyi village. A partially destroyed building was burning as a result of the shelling.
- 16:00 Kupyanskiy district, Kupyansk. A house was partially damaged as a result of the shelling. A woman of 68 years old was injured.
- 16:00 Kupyansk district, Kupyansk. A 67-year-old man died as a result of the shelling. A woman of 76 years old was injured.
- 15:58 Kupyansk district, Kupyansk. The shelling destroyed an outbuilding, the roof of a house and a private house. 3 people were injured.
- 15:55 Bohodukhivskyi district, Tymofiivka village. One house was partially damaged as a result of the shelling.
- 12:40 Kharkiv district, Kozacha Lopan village. A man of 38 years old died as a result of a munition drop. A 56-year-old woman was injured.
- 12:06 Kharkiv district, Kozacha Lopan village. An 86-year-old man was injured as a result of the discharge.
- 11:20 Izium district, Shyikivka village. A 67-year-old man suffered as a result of the shelling.
- 11:00 Kupyansk district, Kurylivka village. A house was burning as a result of the shelling.
