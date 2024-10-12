Russians hit a medical facility in Kherson region, 4 wounded due to Russian attacks
Kyiv • UNN
Russian troops shelled 22 settlements in Kherson region, injuring 4 people. A medical facility, administrative building, residential buildings and infrastructure were damaged. The air defense system shot down one enemy drone.
In the Kherson region, Russian troops attacked 22 settlements over the past day, four people were wounded . The air defense system shot down one enemy drone at night. This was reported on Saturday by the head of the Kherson RMA Oleksandr Prokudin in Telegram, UNN reports .
Details
According to Prokudin, Sadove, Antonivka, Chornobaivka, Bilozerka, Komyshany, Molodizhne, Kizomys, Stanislav, Shyroka Balka, Oleksandrivka, Mykilske, Beryslav, Dudchany, Sablukivka, Tomaryne, Novooleksandrivka, Shlyakhove, Zmiivka, Chervonyi Mayak, Kozatske, Vesele and the city of Kherson came under enemy fire and air strikes over the past day.
Russian military, according to him, hit a medical facility, an administrative building, a cell tower; residential areas of the region's settlements, in particular, a multi-storey building and 15 private houses were damaged. The occupiers also damaged a gas pipeline, outbuildings, storage facilities and private cars.
“Four people were injured due to Russian aggression,” Prokudin wrote.
“During a night drone attack, the Air Defense Forces destroyed 1 Shahed-131/136 over the territory of our region,” Prokudin said.
