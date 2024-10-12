Russians launch rocket attack on Sumy community, one wounded
Kyiv • UNN
Russian troops fired 18 times at the border areas of Sumy region, 40 explosions were recorded. One person was wounded as a result of a missile attack on the Sumy community, and air defense forces shot down 7 enemy “shaheds.
Russian troops fired 18 times at night and in the morning at the border areas and settlements of Sumy region. 40 explosions were recorded. In particular, a rocket attack was launched against the Sumy community, which resulted in one person being injured. During the night, air defense forces shot down seven enemy “shaheds”. This was reported by the Sumy RMA, according to UNN.
Details
Reportedly, Sumy, Mykolaiv, Yunakiv, Bilopil, Miropil, Krasnopil, Shalyhyne communities were subjected to hostile attacks at night and in the morning.
- Shalyhyne community: the enemy fired from cannon artillery (9 explosions) and mortars (13 explosions).
- Krasnopilsk community: launching of unmanned aerial vehicles (2 explosions), FPV drone strikes (2 explosions).
- Mykolaivska community: launches of the UXO were recorded (2 explosions).
- Bilopilska community: an attack by a subversive group (2 explosions).
- Myropilska community: Russians fired from cannon artillery (3 explosions).
- Sumy community: a rocket attack was carried out (1 explosion), as a result 1 civilian was wounded. Attacks by Geranium-2 strike UAVs were also recorded (5 explosions).
- Youth community: there was a rocket attack (1 explosion)
Also, according to the RMA, last night, on October 12, our anti-aircraft gunners shot down 7 enemy “shaheds” in the sky over Sumy region.
