Israeli tanks reach Rafah center, hostilities continue - ВВС

Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
01:58 PM • 79292 views

Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM • 140542 views

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 145586 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 240272 views

"Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 172094 views

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 163806 views

"Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 148028 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 220078 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 112958 views

Government abolishes the "Shlyakh" system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM • 206575 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Israeli tanks reach Rafah center, hostilities continue - ВВС

Israeli tanks reach Rafah center, hostilities continue - ВВС

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 20058 views

Israeli tanks reached the center of Rafah city in the southern Gaza Strip and seized a strategic hill near the border with Egypt, effectively controlling the entire Gaza side of the border.

According to eyewitness reports, Israeli ground troops reached the center of the city of Rafah in the southern Gaza Strip and seized a strategically important hill. This UNN writes with reference to ВВС.

Details

Eyewitnesses and local journalists report that Israeli tanks reached the Al-Awda traffic circle, which is considered a key landmark in Rafah. The traffic circle, located 800 meters from the Egyptian border, is home to major banks, government offices, businesses and stores.

Earlier, locals told the BBC that tanks had captured Zorub Hill, located 2.5 kilometers northwest of the Al-Awda traffic circle. The hill is the highest point on the border with Egypt, and its capture means that the entire Gaza side of the border is now effectively under Israeli control. In fact, Israel controls the Philadelphi Corridor, a narrow strip of land along the border to the sea.

Israeli army announces elimination of Hamas chief of staff in Rafah27.05.2024, 03:04 • 28331 view

Israeli forces began ground operations against Hamas and infrastructure in eastern Rafah on May 6. Since then, tanks and troops have been gradually advancing into the built-up eastern and central neighborhoods and north along the 13-kilometer border with Egypt. Now they have reached the city center for the first time.

Add

The Israeli military did not comment on the report, but issued a statement saying that overnight troops operated in the Philadelphia Corridor, conducting operational activities based on intelligence indicating the presence of terrorist targets in the area. It was also reported that troops engaged in close combat with terrorists and located tunnel shafts, weapons and other terrorist infrastructure in the area.

Recall

According to the Hamas-run Gaza Health Ministry, at least 45 people - more than half of them children, women and elderly people - were killed on Sunday night when an Israeli airstrikecaused a massive fire in a displaced persons camp near a UN logistics base in the Tal al-Sultan neighborhood. Hundreds more suffered severe burns, fractures and shrapnel wounds.

The Israeli military said two senior Hamas officials were the target of the attack. Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said there had been a tragic incident and promised a thorough investigation.

Biden calls on Israel to protect civilians after Rafah strike28.05.2024, 08:42 • 18179 views

Anastasia Ryabokon

Anastasia Ryabokon

News of the World
