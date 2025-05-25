$41.500.00
Five proven series from Netflix that did not disappoint: what to watch
May 24, 04:10 PM • 86846 views

Five proven series from Netflix that did not disappoint: what to watch

May 24, 10:54 AM • 73243 views

President Zelenskyy announced the second day of the exchange in the "1000 for 1000" format: 307 more Ukrainian defenders are home.

May 24, 08:00 AM • 98298 views

Health in European travel: practical tips for travelers

Exclusive
May 23, 02:43 PM • 151049 views

Transparent case: the UNN team checked the equipment they use every day for legal import into Ukraine

May 23, 02:05 PM • 116078 views

Ukraine has returned 390 prisoners, the exchange will continue this weekend - Zelenskyy

May 23, 12:17 PM • 79633 views

The government has supplemented the list of minerals of national importance: what for

May 23, 11:54 AM • 86450 views

"He was at home everywhere": Kyiv bids farewell to Maksym Nelipa

Exclusive
May 23, 11:31 AM • 70340 views

The National Police has strengthened security measures near departments to counter terrorist attacks

Exclusive
May 23, 10:55 AM • 54284 views

MP Kuzminykh, accused of bribery, who ignored two court hearings due to a trip abroad, did not receive permission for it - SAP

May 23, 09:52 AM • 53626 views

Trump announced the completion of a major prisoner exchange between Russia and Ukraine

Publications
Exclusives
Pakistan allocates 2000 MW for Bitcoin mining and AI centers

Kyiv • UNN

 • 810 views

Pakistani authorities have allocated 2000 MW of electricity for the development of Bitcoin mining and AI data centers. The country plans to attract foreign investment and legalize cryptocurrencies.

Pakistan allocates 2000 MW for Bitcoin mining and AI centers

Pakistan has officially introduced 2,000 megawatts of electricity for the national program to support and develop Bitcoin mining and artificial intelligence data centers. The country aims to attract foreign investment and legalize cryptocurrencies.

This is reported by UNN with reference to Bloomberg.

Details

Pakistan has allocated 2,000 megawatts of electricity for the first phase of the national program to support Bitcoin mining and artificial intelligence data centers.

This initiative, led by the Pakistan Cryptocurrency Council, aims not only to legalize cryptocurrency, but also to create jobs in the technology sector and attract global investment, as stated in the publication.

According to the Ministry of Finance, the program plans to use coal energy projects such as Sahiwal, China Hub and Port Qasim, which are currently operating at 15% capacity. It will also help monetize surplus energy and develop the local economy, which barely avoided default in 2023.

"Not our business": Vance stated that the US will not interfere in the India-Pakistan conflict 09.05.25, 15:12 • 5338 views

Pakistan, which has about 15-20 million cryptocurrency users, is actively working to create a regulatory framework for the development of the cryptocurrency ecosystem.

In April, the country enlisted the support of Binance co-founder Changpeng Zhao to create a digital financial platform, according to the publication. A preliminary agreement has also been signed with a crypto project linked to Donald Trump to develop blockchain innovation.

According to the Ministry of Finance, Pakistan has already attracted the attention of international crypto miners and data infrastructure companies. However, the specific names of potential partners have not yet been disclosed. 

Let us remind you

North Korean hackers are posing as IT specialists to steal intellectual property and cryptocurrency.

In 2025, artificial intelligence becomes more specialized and focused on specific business tasks. 

UNN reported: the boom of artificial intelligence (AI) requires huge computing power and energy loads, which creates risks for the power grid and the transition to cleaner energy sources.

Europe has not taken advantage of the crisis to globally rethink its energy model. The priority could have been a rapid elimination of imported fossil fuels.

Michel Derdevet - expert on energy and European issues

India has rejected Pakistan's accusations of attacking a school bus, killing 5 people22.05.25, 11:55 • 1982 views

Alona Utkina

Alona Utkina

News of the WorldTechnologies
Bitcoin
Bloomberg L.P.
Donald Trump
Pakistan
