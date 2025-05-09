$41.510.07
Part of the land is idle, and the budget is losing millions: the MP on the failure of the "Land Bank" project
11:52 AM • 7624 views

Part of the land is idle, and the budget is losing millions: the MP on the failure of the "Land Bank" project

11:44 AM • 14950 views

Special Tribunal for Russia: The coalition has given political approval, what's next

11:02 AM • 24160 views

Accessibility in the conditions of war: what has changed and why inclusion still does not work to its full extent

10:23 AM • 16744 views

Sabotage instead of reform: the Verkhovna Rada criticized Duma's resistance to draft law No. 12374-d on ARMA

07:57 AM • 48358 views

War crimes of the Russian Federation against Ukraine: the Office of the Prosecutor General spoke about the most common ones

May 9, 06:00 AM • 41590 views

Yuzhanina: After amendments to the Tax Code, marketplaces will be obliged to fully identify sellers

May 9, 05:39 AM • 36483 views

Europe Day 2025: What to expect from the visit of European ministers on May 9

May 8, 08:34 PM • 45949 views

Ukraine is ready for a 30-day ceasefire, even starting today: Zelenskyy had a "good conversation" with Trump

May 8, 05:55 PM • 69168 views

The First American Pontiff: What is Known About Pope Leo XIV

May 8, 01:38 PM • 99154 views

Approximately 280 cases of executions of Ukrainian prisoners of war have been recorded

Magnetic Alphabet Day and Europe Day in Ukraine: what else is celebrated on May 9

May 9, 03:30 AM • 38873 views

"Will not sell a single toy in the US": Trump threatens Barbie creator with 100% duty

07:13 AM • 26578 views

Trump: film tariffs will not affect James Bond

07:58 AM • 16862 views

At the parade in Moscow, Putin mentioned the Russian war in Ukraine with only a few words

08:04 AM • 33926 views

Ukraine is a world leader in the berry market: our scientists have created over 170 new varieties of rare crops

10:28 AM • 16360 views
Accessibility in the conditions of war: what has changed and why inclusion still does not work to its full extent
11:02 AM • 24160 views

Ukraine is a world leader in the berry market: our scientists have created over 170 new varieties of rare crops

10:28 AM • 16969 views

War crimes of the Russian Federation against Ukraine: the Office of the Prosecutor General spoke about the most common ones
07:57 AM • 48358 views

5 Homemade Energy Bar Recipes: Simple, Healthy, Delicious

May 8, 01:49 PM • 127146 views

G7 ambassadors supported the draft law on ARMA reform, but Duma ignores international signals and promotes an alternative

May 8, 12:41 PM • 147485 views
Trump: film tariffs will not affect James Bond

07:58 AM • 17324 views

"Will not sell a single toy in the US": Trump threatens Barbie creator with 100% duty

07:13 AM • 27018 views

GTA VI: New Trailer Breaks Viewing Records, Soundtrack Soars in Charts

May 8, 09:29 AM • 141214 views

Timothée Chalamet made his red carpet debut with Kylie Jenner at the film awards in Italy

May 8, 08:37 AM • 154241 views

Firefighters rescued a puppy during a fire in Dnipropetrovsk region

May 7, 01:49 PM • 89410 views
"Not our business": Vance stated that the US will not interfere in the India-Pakistan conflict

Kyiv • UNN

 1356 views

The US cannot force nuclear powers to lay down their arms, therefore they will not intervene in the India-Pakistan conflict. The US will seek de-escalation, but cannot force either side to lay down their arms.

"Not our business": Vance stated that the US will not interfere in the India-Pakistan conflict

US Vice President Jay Dee Vance stated that the United States cannot force any of the nuclear powers to "lay down their arms", therefore they will not interfere in the Indo-Pakistani conflict. This is reported by UNN with reference to The Guardian.

Details

According to the publication, during an interview with Fox News, Vance called the fighting between Pakistan and India "fundamentally not their business". He added that the US will seek to de-escalate the conflict, but cannot force either side to "lay down their arms".

We can try to encourage these people to de-escalate the situation a little, but we are not going to interfere in a war that is fundamentally not our business and has nothing to do with America's ability to control it.

– he said.

Continuing, he added that since the US cannot force either side to lay down their arms, the country will "continue to fight for this through diplomatic channels", adding that he hopes the conflict does not escalate into a nuclear one.

We hope and expect that this will not escalate into a wider regional war or, God forbid, a nuclear conflict. We don't think that's going to happen right now.

– Vance said.

Let's add

According to the publication, these remarks are in line with Donald Trump's "America First" foreign policy, which calls for abandoning the US role as a mediator in foreign conflicts.

Last month, Vance visited India and said that India could retaliate against terrorists in Pakistan, but the US does not want this to escalate into a wider regional conflict.

We hope that India will respond to this terrorist attack in a way that does not lead to a wider regional conflict. And we, frankly, hope that Pakistan, to the extent that it is responsible for this, will cooperate with India to ensure the tracking and punishment of terrorists who sometimes operate on their territory.

- he noted.

Let's remind

The situation between the countries escalated after India launched missile strikes on Pakistan on May 6. According to the authorities of the attacked country, 25 people were killed and 46 more were injured.

The Pakistani Foreign Ministry summoned the Indian envoy and protested to him. The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of India stated that the missile strikes were carried out in order to stop planned terrorist attacks.

Alona Utkina

Alona Utkina

PoliticsNews of the World
J. D. Vance
Fox News
Donald Trump
India
United States
Pakistan
