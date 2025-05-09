"Not our business": Vance stated that the US will not interfere in the India-Pakistan conflict

US Vice President Jay Dee Vance stated that the United States cannot force any of the nuclear powers to "lay down their arms", therefore they will not interfere in the Indo-Pakistani conflict. This is reported by UNN with reference to The Guardian.

Details

According to the publication, during an interview with Fox News, Vance called the fighting between Pakistan and India "fundamentally not their business". He added that the US will seek to de-escalate the conflict, but cannot force either side to "lay down their arms".

We can try to encourage these people to de-escalate the situation a little, but we are not going to interfere in a war that is fundamentally not our business and has nothing to do with America's ability to control it. – he said.

Continuing, he added that since the US cannot force either side to lay down their arms, the country will "continue to fight for this through diplomatic channels", adding that he hopes the conflict does not escalate into a nuclear one.

We hope and expect that this will not escalate into a wider regional war or, God forbid, a nuclear conflict. We don't think that's going to happen right now. – Vance said.

Let's add

According to the publication, these remarks are in line with Donald Trump's "America First" foreign policy, which calls for abandoning the US role as a mediator in foreign conflicts.

Last month, Vance visited India and said that India could retaliate against terrorists in Pakistan, but the US does not want this to escalate into a wider regional conflict.

We hope that India will respond to this terrorist attack in a way that does not lead to a wider regional conflict. And we, frankly, hope that Pakistan, to the extent that it is responsible for this, will cooperate with India to ensure the tracking and punishment of terrorists who sometimes operate on their territory. - he noted.

Let's remind

The situation between the countries escalated after India launched missile strikes on Pakistan on May 6. According to the authorities of the attacked country, 25 people were killed and 46 more were injured.

The Pakistani Foreign Ministry summoned the Indian envoy and protested to him. The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of India stated that the missile strikes were carried out in order to stop planned terrorist attacks.