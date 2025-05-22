India has rejected Pakistan's accusations of attacking a school bus, killing 5 people
Kyiv • UNN
India has criticized Pakistan for accusing it of involvement in an attack on a school bus that killed five people and injured 38. The Indian Foreign Ministry said that Pakistan is the epicenter of terrorism.
India has criticised Pakistan for accusing it of involvement in a suicide terrorist attack on a school bus in Khuzdar, in the southwest of the country, the day before. The Indian Ministry of External Affairs said that Pakistan remains the epicentre of terrorism and its attempts to deceive the world community are doomed to failure, The Times of India reports, UNN reports.
Details
The Indian Foreign Ministry also expressed condolences over the deaths of five people in Pakistan as a result of the attack on a school bus.
India rejects Pakistan's baseless accusations of India's involvement in the Khuzdar incident... To divert attention from its reputation as the world's epicentre of terrorism and to hide its own gross shortcomings, it has become customary for Pakistan to blame India for all its internal problems.
Earlier, Pakistani Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif said that terrorist attacks on children, acting under "Indian patronage", are clear evidence of their hostility.
Recall
A car bomber on Wednesday blew up a school bus in southwestern Pakistan, killing five people, including at least three children, and wounding 38.