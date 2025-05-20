India and Pakistan agreed to withdraw troops: details of the agreement

India and Pakistan have agreed to disengage troops to positions before the start of the armed conflict. This was reported by CNA, reports UNN.

According to the publication, the troops will be withdrawn to positions before the start of hostilities. Both countries agreed on a phased withdrawal of additional troops and weapons deployed on the border in Kashmir.

Other details are not provided yet.

India and Pakistan have had strained relations since 1947 due to the Kashmir region: both countries consider it their territory. In the second half of the twentieth century, there were three major wars and a series of armed conflicts between India and Pakistan.

The majority of the population of Kashmir are Muslims, but the region is divided into Indian and Pakistani parts.

Recently, an attack on tourists occurred in the Jammu and Kashmir region, resulting in the death of 26 people. The "Kashmir Resistance" group claimed responsibility.

India and Pakistan have announced a mutual suspension of visas and deportation of certain categories of citizens from their territories.

The situation between the countries escalated after India launched missile strikes on Pakistan on May 6. It is reported that the Indian armed forces launched Operation Sindur.

Later, the Government of Pakistan announced the start of a large-scale military operation "Bunyan un Marsoos" in response to actions by India.

Also, UNN reported that a large-scale air battle took place between India and Pakistan, in which 125 fighters participated. At the same time, the plane of neither side went beyond the airspace of its country.

But after the ceasefire in the state of Jammu and Kashmir, explosions rang out. This happened on May 10.