India and Pakistan agreed to withdraw troops: details of the agreement

There are signs of corruption and abuse: experts on the twin institute of the head of "Derzhzembank" family
Exclusive
02:51 PM • 5704 views

There are signs of corruption and abuse: experts on the twin institute of the head of "Derzhzembank" family

Exclusive
02:05 PM • 15031 views

Hryvnia stability and dollar uncertainty: expert explained what to expect from the currency market in the summer

Exclusive
12:52 PM • 43450 views

Putin reads Trump like an "open book": political scientist explains why the memorandum on peace will not make sense

Exclusive
12:13 PM • 26543 views

Is the originality of the equipment and the legality of supply in Ukraine important for Ukrainians - video survey

Exclusive
11:15 AM • 59370 views

The investigation is stalling: for almost six months there have been no active investigative actions in the case of abuse of power by the chief lawyer of the NBU

Exclusive
May 20, 07:47 AM • 45320 views

50% discount on voluntary payment of fines from the TCC: the Ministry of Defense announced when the possibility of payment through "Reserve+" will appear

May 20, 05:58 AM • 156202 views

Attempt to appropriate the "Apple logo," or who is behind the "Yabko" network and its tax debts

May 19, 07:07 PM • 93403 views

Memorandum on peace between Ukraine and the Russian Federation will provide for a ceasefire - Zelenskyy

May 19, 05:40 PM • 155484 views

Trump: Russia and Ukraine will immediately start negotiations to end the war.

Exclusive
May 19, 03:26 PM • 110080 views

People's Deputy Kuzminykh "fled" from the court hearing on a business trip abroad

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Popular news

Russians attacked a minibus with a drone in Kherson in the morning: there are injured

May 20, 05:39 AM • 56098 views

93 out of 108 enemy drones were neutralized over Ukraine overnight

May 20, 05:59 AM • 72606 views

Tesla's largest investor dumped a large stake in the automaker, calling for a sell-off

May 20, 06:47 AM • 55188 views

Family affair: Sarah Michelle Gellar confirmed the participation of the children of the actors of the original series "Buffy" in the remake of the show

May 20, 07:01 AM • 91234 views

Solidarity Lanes: In three years, the Ukrainian-European "solidarity routes" have become a lifeline for the Ukrainian economy

02:33 PM • 14779 views
Publications

Solidarity Lanes: In three years, the Ukrainian-European "solidarity routes" have become a lifeline for the Ukrainian economy

02:33 PM • 15882 views

Putin reads Trump like an "open book": political scientist explains why the memorandum on peace will not make sense
Exclusive

12:52 PM • 43459 views

The investigation is stalling: for almost six months there have been no active investigative actions in the case of abuse of power by the chief lawyer of the NBU
Exclusive

11:15 AM • 59377 views

Attempt to appropriate the "Apple logo," or who is behind the "Yabko" network and its tax debts

May 20, 05:58 AM • 156203 views

Selfish interests rule the world

May 19, 03:32 PM • 137086 views
UNN Lite

Family affair: Sarah Michelle Gellar confirmed the participation of the children of the actors of the original series "Buffy" in the remake of the show

May 20, 07:01 AM • 92114 views

Can a film be detained at customs: Director Wes Anderson ridiculed Trump's idea of tariffs on films shot abroad

May 19, 02:25 PM • 72991 views

Kanye West is in the center of the scandal again: the rapper's new album was leaked online, and the money was promised to be donated to the Holocaust Museum

May 19, 02:09 PM • 70091 views

How to cook cereals and not spoil them: proportions, time and life hacks

May 19, 10:11 AM • 153916 views

A few simple recipes for sweets that can be made with walnuts

May 17, 03:00 PM • 156468 views
India and Pakistan agreed to withdraw troops: details of the agreement

Kyiv • UNN

 • 744 views

India and Pakistan have agreed on a phased withdrawal of troops and weapons from Kashmir to positions before the start of the conflict. The decision was made after missile strikes and large-scale military operations.

India and Pakistan agreed to withdraw troops: details of the agreement

India and Pakistan have agreed to disengage troops to positions before the start of the armed conflict. This was reported by CNA, reports UNN.

Details

According to the publication, the troops will be withdrawn to positions before the start of hostilities. Both countries agreed on a phased withdrawal of additional troops and weapons deployed on the border in Kashmir.

Other details are not provided yet.

Context

India and Pakistan have had strained relations since 1947 due to the Kashmir region: both countries consider it their territory. In the second half of the twentieth century, there were three major wars and a series of armed conflicts between India and Pakistan.

The majority of the population of Kashmir are Muslims, but the region is divided into Indian and Pakistani parts.

Recently, an attack on tourists occurred in the Jammu and Kashmir region, resulting in the death of 26 people. The "Kashmir Resistance" group claimed responsibility.

India and Pakistan have announced a mutual suspension of visas and deportation of certain categories of citizens from their territories.

Let us remind you

The situation between the countries escalated after India launched missile strikes on Pakistan on May 6. It is reported that the Indian armed forces launched Operation Sindur.

Later, the Government of Pakistan announced the start of a large-scale military operation "Bunyan un Marsoos" in response to actions by India.

Also, UNN reported that a large-scale air battle took place between India and Pakistan, in which 125 fighters participated. At the same time, the plane of neither side went beyond the airspace of its country.

But after the ceasefire in the state of Jammu and Kashmir, explosions rang out. This happened on May 10.

Yevhen Ustimenko

Yevhen Ustimenko

PoliticsNews of the World
India
Pakistan
