Five proven series from Netflix that did not disappoint: what to watch
May 24, 04:10 PM • 117629 views

Five proven series from Netflix that did not disappoint: what to watch

May 24, 10:54 AM • 116780 views

President Zelenskyy announced the second day of the exchange in the "1000 for 1000" format: 307 more Ukrainian defenders are home.

May 24, 08:00 AM • 169171 views

Health in European travel: practical tips for travelers

Exclusive
May 23, 02:43 PM • 222115 views

Transparent case: the UNN team checked the equipment they use every day for legal import into Ukraine

May 23, 02:05 PM • 148157 views

Ukraine has returned 390 prisoners, the exchange will continue this weekend - Zelenskyy

May 23, 12:17 PM • 96826 views

The government has supplemented the list of minerals of national importance: what for

May 23, 11:54 AM • 97814 views

"He was at home everywhere": Kyiv bids farewell to Maksym Nelipa

Exclusive
May 23, 11:31 AM • 72657 views

The National Police has strengthened security measures near departments to counter terrorist attacks

Exclusive
May 23, 10:55 AM • 55929 views

MP Kuzminykh, accused of bribery, who ignored two court hearings due to a trip abroad, did not receive permission for it - SAP

May 23, 09:52 AM • 54159 views

Trump announced the completion of a major prisoner exchange between Russia and Ukraine

Chinese weapon breakthrough: electromagnetic rifle makes 3000 shots per minute

Kyiv • UNN

 • 2970 views

Chinese scientists have created an electromagnetic rifle with a rate of 3,000 rounds per minute. The weapon is powered by lithium batteries and is ideal for riot control.

Chinese weapon breakthrough: electromagnetic rifle makes 3000 shots per minute

Scientists of the People's Liberation Army of China have created a revolutionary electromagnetic rifle capable of firing at a rate of up to 3,000 rounds per minute — five times faster than the legendary AK-47. By abandoning traditional capacitors and using lithium batteries, this weapon is changing the perception of modern weaponry capabilities. This is reported by UNN with reference to Scmp.

Details

According to the publication, Chinese scientists have presented a breakthrough in creating the world's fastest electromagnetic rifle, which is capable of firing at a rate of up to 3,000 rounds per minute. The new design, presented by China South Industries Group (CSGC), is significantly ahead of commercial counterparts in the United States, the publication says.

The main innovation, it is reported, is the abandonment of capacitors — devices that were previously used to accumulate and quickly release energy, but limited the rate of fire of weapons. As the authors of the study, published in the Chinese journal "Journal of Launch and Control of Weapons", explain, the new design is powered directly by lithium batteries, which eliminates the delay in charging capacitors.

Professor Xiang Hongjun from the Army Engineering University led the development, which created a system of 20 copper coil cascades mounted in a compact bullpup body inspired by the Belgian P90 submachine gun. Special sensors with nanosecond precision activate the coils, creating powerful magnetic fields that accelerate steel projectiles at extreme speeds.

Continuous high-speed fire deters approaching threats and suppresses enemy reaction, making it ideal for riot control

— the developers emphasize.

The novelty is also distinguished by its silence, lack of muzzle flash and the ability to adjust lethality, which makes it promising for "secret missions".

Despite the revolutionary capabilities, the system also has limitations — including relatively low accuracy and long battery charging, which currently takes about an hour. However, given China's significant advances in microchips and battery thermoregulation, these shortcomings are likely to be overcome in the near future.

Only for the richest: BMW introduced a universal Speedtop with a powerful V8 and exclusive design24.05.25, 16:58 • 10610 views

Alona Utkina

Alona Utkina

News of the WorldTechnologies
China
United States
