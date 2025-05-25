Chinese weapon breakthrough: electromagnetic rifle makes 3000 shots per minute

Scientists of the People's Liberation Army of China have created a revolutionary electromagnetic rifle capable of firing at a rate of up to 3,000 rounds per minute — five times faster than the legendary AK-47. By abandoning traditional capacitors and using lithium batteries, this weapon is changing the perception of modern weaponry capabilities. This is reported by UNN with reference to Scmp.

Details

According to the publication, Chinese scientists have presented a breakthrough in creating the world's fastest electromagnetic rifle, which is capable of firing at a rate of up to 3,000 rounds per minute. The new design, presented by China South Industries Group (CSGC), is significantly ahead of commercial counterparts in the United States, the publication says.

The main innovation, it is reported, is the abandonment of capacitors — devices that were previously used to accumulate and quickly release energy, but limited the rate of fire of weapons. As the authors of the study, published in the Chinese journal "Journal of Launch and Control of Weapons", explain, the new design is powered directly by lithium batteries, which eliminates the delay in charging capacitors.

Professor Xiang Hongjun from the Army Engineering University led the development, which created a system of 20 copper coil cascades mounted in a compact bullpup body inspired by the Belgian P90 submachine gun. Special sensors with nanosecond precision activate the coils, creating powerful magnetic fields that accelerate steel projectiles at extreme speeds.

Continuous high-speed fire deters approaching threats and suppresses enemy reaction, making it ideal for riot control — the developers emphasize.

The novelty is also distinguished by its silence, lack of muzzle flash and the ability to adjust lethality, which makes it promising for "secret missions".

Despite the revolutionary capabilities, the system also has limitations — including relatively low accuracy and long battery charging, which currently takes about an hour. However, given China's significant advances in microchips and battery thermoregulation, these shortcomings are likely to be overcome in the near future.

