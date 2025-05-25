The Defense Forces are replenishing the “exchange fund” with Russian soldiers and officers - General Staff

Today, a new exchange of prisoners of war took place between Ukraine and Russia under the "1000 for 1000" agreement. 303 Ukrainian soldiers returned to their homeland. Ukraine continues to fight hard for its people and territories, using non-standard solutions, in particular the Kursk offensive operation, which has already made it possible to capture almost a thousand Russian soldiers. This was reported by the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, reports UNN.

Details

As emphasized in the General Staff, today's exchange of prisoners of war returned home 303 Ukrainians - soldiers of the Armed Forces, the National Guard, the State Border Service of Ukraine and the State Special Transport Service.

Mothers, fathers, wives and husbands, children, brothers and sisters waited for their relatives. Comrades waited.

To liberate our people from enemy prisons, the Defense Forces are constantly replenishing the "exchange fund" with Russian soldiers and officers. The Kursk offensive operation was the most effective in this regard. Thus, in the period from August 6, 2024 to May 25, 2025, our defenders captured 971 servicemen of the armed forces of the Russian Federation. The Defense Forces of Ukraine continue to take active actions in the territory of the Kursk region - reported in the General Staff.

They added that a numerically superior enemy can only be defeated by non-standard solutions.

The Kursk campaign became such an unexpected and asymmetrical move, the success of which is recognized by the world. The struggle continues. The struggle for our territories and our people. Ukraine will not abandon its own - the military noted.

Recall

The third stage of the largest exchange - among the 303 Ukrainians who returned home from captivity - 70 defenders of Mariupol, including 33 defenders of Azovstal and 46 defenders from the Ministry of Internal Affairs system.

Minister of Internal Affairs Ihor Klymenko and Minister of Defense of Ukraine Rustem Umerov shared posts dedicated to the third stage of the large-scale exchange of prisoners of war. They summarized that in total, 1,000 Ukrainians returned home in three days.