The Defense Forces are replenishing the “exchange fund” with Russian soldiers and officers - General Staff

Five proven series from Netflix that did not disappoint: what to watch
May 24, 04:10 PM • 106677 views

President Zelenskyy announced the second day of the exchange in the "1000 for 1000" format: 307 more Ukrainian defenders are home.

May 24, 08:00 AM • 143610 views

Health in European travel: practical tips for travelers

May 23, 02:43 PM • 196550 views

Transparent case: the UNN team checked the equipment they use every day for legal import into Ukraine

May 23, 02:05 PM • 136608 views

Ukraine has returned 390 prisoners, the exchange will continue this weekend - Zelenskyy

May 23, 12:17 PM • 90737 views

The government has supplemented the list of minerals of national importance: what for

May 23, 11:54 AM • 93730 views

"He was at home everywhere": Kyiv bids farewell to Maksym Nelipa

May 23, 11:31 AM • 71846 views

The National Police has strengthened security measures near departments to counter terrorist attacks

May 23, 10:55 AM • 55367 views

MP Kuzminykh, accused of bribery, who ignored two court hearings due to a trip abroad, did not receive permission for it - SAP

May 23, 09:52 AM • 53981 views

Trump announced the completion of a major prisoner exchange between Russia and Ukraine

Russian shelling of Khmelnytskyi region: four dead and five wounded – OVA

May 25, 04:19 AM • 34886 views

The Armed Forces of Ukraine eliminated 1020 occupiers in a day: enemy losses as of May 25

May 25, 05:16 AM • 12327 views

Kyiv region: already 4 dead, 16 injured, including 3 children (photos and videos of the consequences of the Russian attack)

May 25, 05:38 AM • 20151 views

Russian strike on Chernihiv region: several hits, damage to an object in the center, large fire in the region - SES

May 25, 06:23 AM • 7230 views

Miley Cyrus confessed how filming the video on the Walk of Fame ended for her in intensive care

10:11 AM • 37724 views
Health in European travel: practical tips for travelers

May 24, 08:00 AM • 143610 views

Transparent case: the UNN team checked the equipment they use every day for legal import into Ukraine
May 23, 02:43 PM • 196550 views

Safety rules for cyclists: what you need to know to avoid accidents

May 23, 07:04 AM • 229614 views

In the face of Russian aggression, Ukraine cannot allow a protracted systemic crisis in the aviation industry

May 22, 02:24 PM • 322139 views

Multifaceted Artur Gatunok, or how the Yabluka network has been trading in "gray" equipment for years

May 22, 01:44 PM • 402948 views
Marco Rubio

Yurii Ihnat

Maroš Šefčovič

Antonio Tajani

Olena Zelenska

Kyiv

China

Donetsk Oblast

Kherson Oblast

Kharkiv Oblast

Miley Cyrus confessed how filming the video on the Walk of Fame ended for her in intensive care

10:11 AM • 37895 views

Five proven series from Netflix that did not disappoint: what to watch

May 24, 04:10 PM • 106677 views

Billy Joel Diagnosed with Rare Brain Condition, Concerts Canceled

May 23, 07:29 PM • 36412 views

The second part of "The Devil Wears Prada" is expected to be released on May 1, 2026

May 23, 06:15 PM • 35549 views

Stork Hritzko threw the weakest stork chick out of the nest: what is the condition of the baby

May 23, 05:58 PM • 41179 views
The Guardian

9K720 Iskander

Financial Times

Facebook

MIM-104 Patriot

The Defense Forces are replenishing the “exchange fund” with Russian soldiers and officers - General Staff

Kyiv • UNN

 • 26 views

An exchange of prisoners took place, as a result of which 303 Ukrainian soldiers returned home. This was facilitated by the Kursk offensive operation, which made it possible to capture 971 Russians.

The Defense Forces are replenishing the “exchange fund” with Russian soldiers and officers - General Staff

Today, a new exchange of prisoners of war took place between Ukraine and Russia under the "1000 for 1000" agreement. 303 Ukrainian soldiers returned to their homeland. Ukraine continues to fight hard for its people and territories, using non-standard solutions, in particular the Kursk offensive operation, which has already made it possible to capture almost a thousand Russian soldiers. This was reported by the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, reports UNN.

Details

As emphasized in the General Staff, today's exchange of prisoners of war returned home 303 Ukrainians - soldiers of the Armed Forces, the National Guard, the State Border Service of Ukraine and the State Special Transport Service.

Mothers, fathers, wives and husbands, children, brothers and sisters waited for their relatives. Comrades waited.

To liberate our people from enemy prisons, the Defense Forces are constantly replenishing the "exchange fund" with Russian soldiers and officers. The Kursk offensive operation was the most effective in this regard. Thus, in the period from August 6, 2024 to May 25, 2025, our defenders captured 971 servicemen of the armed forces of the Russian Federation. The Defense Forces of Ukraine continue to take active actions in the territory of the Kursk region

- reported in the General Staff.

They added that a numerically superior enemy can only be defeated by non-standard solutions.

The Kursk campaign became such an unexpected and asymmetrical move, the success of which is recognized by the world. The struggle continues. The struggle for our territories and our people. Ukraine will not abandon its own

- the military noted.

Recall

The third stage of the largest exchange - among the 303 Ukrainians who returned home from captivity - 70 defenders of Mariupol, including 33 defenders of Azovstal and 46 defenders from the Ministry of Internal Affairs system.

Minister of Internal Affairs Ihor Klymenko and Minister of Defense of Ukraine Rustem Umerov shared posts dedicated to the third stage of the large-scale exchange of prisoners of war. They summarized that in total, 1,000 Ukrainians returned home in three days.

Alona Utkina

SocietyWarPoliticsNews of the World
Kursk Oblast
Rustem Umerov
General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine
National Guard of Ukraine
Ministry of Internal Affairs of Ukraine
State Border Guard Service of Ukraine
Igor Klymenko
Ukraine
Mariupol
