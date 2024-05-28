Biden calls on Israel to protect civilians after Rafah strike

The administration of US President Joe Biden called on Israel to take all precautions to protect civilians after the IDF attack on a tent city in Gaza, Rafah, where dozens of Palestinians were killed. The White House has faced calls from some Democratic colleagues to cut off military supplies to Israel. This was reported by UNN with reference to Reuters.

Israel has the right to pursue Hamas, and we understand that this strike killed two senior Hamas terrorists responsible for attacks on Israeli civilians. But as we have long understood, Israel must take all possible precautions to protect civilians - said a representative of the National Security Council.

According to Reuters, Biden has faced growing pressure from his own party to cut back on support for Israel, even before the airstrike on Rafah on Sunday night.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said on Monday that he did not intend to cause civilian casualties, but that it all went "tragically wrong.

A spokesman for the National Security Council said that the US government was "actively engaged" with the Israeli military and others on the ground to assess the incident.

According to a recent Reuters/Ipsos poll, nearly half of Democratic voters disapprove of Biden's handling of the war between Israel and Hamas.

An Israeli airstrike sparks a fire that kills 45 people in a tent city in Gaza's Rafah.