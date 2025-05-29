The Polish Embassy warned of the risk of foreigners being denied entry to Georgia for participating in protests.

The Polish Embassy has issued a warning regarding cases of denial of entry to Georgia for foreign citizens, UNN reports, citing "News of Georgia".

"In connection with numerous cases of foreigners being denied entry to Georgia, including citizens of EU member states, before traveling to this country, pay attention to the presence of factors that may increase the risk of being denied entry," the statement said.

The embassy calls such factors participation in demonstrations, being near places where protest actions are held, as well as related activity on social networks.

The diplomatic mission emphasized that "the Georgian authorities have the sovereign right" to independently determine the grounds for refusing entry, even when a foreigner has a valid residence permit in the country.

It is separately emphasized that foreign citizens who participated in protests could be fined a large amount - for example, for illegally blocking a road. Upon re-entry to Georgia, they will be obliged to pay the fines immediately.