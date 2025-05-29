The Polish Embassy warned of the risk of foreigners being denied entry to Georgia for participating in protests.

$41.590.09
How the Last Bell 2025 will be held in Ukraine: safety and regional features
May 29, 10:11 AM

Among citizens undergoing repeat military medical examinations, 99% are found fit for military service - Venislavskyi

May 29, 08:40 AM • 101419 views

New meeting in the "Ramstein" format will be held on June 4 - NATO

Exclusive
May 29, 08:12 AM • 93480 views

When gluten-free is not about fashion: what is celiac disease and how to live with it

May 29, 06:00 AM • 169270 views

Will Summer Begin with Magnetic Storms: Dates and Intensity of Geomagnetic Fluctuations in June

May 28, 05:16 PM • 96482 views

Trump Says He's Ready to Negotiate with Zelenskyy and Putin

Exclusive
May 28, 02:57 PM • 122629 views

End of "trade visa-free regime" between Ukraine and the EU: expert named possible scenarios

Exclusive
May 28, 12:43 PM • 110566 views

"Gray" economy: lawyer talks about the main features of business splitting schemes in the trade of equipment

May 28, 10:11 AM • 115337 views

I am ready for a trilateral meeting with Trump and Putin - Zelenskyy

Exclusive
May 28, 09:43 AM • 102041 views

The Prosecutor's Office demands to intensify the investigation regarding the chief lawyer of the NBU, Zyma


US court blocks Trump from ending program for accepting migrants from Ukraine

May 29, 09:45 AM • 5770 views

Porn scandal with OnlyFans video triggered resignation in Finnish politics

May 29, 09:56 AM • 45445 views

Venislavsky: Verkhovna Rada is considering the possibility of raising the age limit for men to travel abroad to 23-24 years

May 29, 10:49 AM • 27059 views

The commander of the 211th brigade covered up the torture of soldiers: the investigation is completed, the case is being transferred to court

02:26 PM • 12251 views

40 Tu-22M3s and 20% of the Tu-95MS aircraft available in the Russian Federation have been transferred to the "Olenya" base - media

04:43 PM • 17531 views
What to cook in a multicooker: proven recipes for dinner

May 28, 02:15 PM • 197443 views

"Betis" - "Chelsea": preview of the Conference League final

May 28, 05:00 AM • 273958 views

Lawsuit against Sony for the right to trade in "gray" equipment and beating a buyer: who is behind the Stylus network

May 27, 03:12 PM • 284316 views
"Playing God" with music by Nube qualifies for the Oscars after winning at Animayo

May 29, 07:36 AM • 101749 views

Hailey Bieber sold the Rhode brand for a billion dollars

May 29, 06:22 AM • 94764 views

The Last Of Us: series creators hinted at Pedro Pascal's return in the third season

May 28, 01:39 PM • 108501 views

Betrayal after almost 30 years together: Hugh Jackman's ex-wife revealed details about the reasons for the divorce

May 28, 08:54 AM • 166621 views

Ghost in Beverly Hills: Paris Hilton is scared that her two-year-old son sees mystical creatures

May 27, 05:27 PM • 103292 views
The Polish Embassy warned of the risk of foreigners being denied entry to Georgia for participating in protests.

Kyiv • UNN

 • 356 views

The Polish Embassy warns foreigners, especially EU citizens, about the risk of being denied entry to Georgia. The reason may be participation in protests or activity on social media.

The Polish Embassy warned of the risk of foreigners being denied entry to Georgia for participating in protests.

The Polish Embassy has issued a warning regarding cases of denial of entry to Georgia for foreign citizens, UNN reports, citing "News of Georgia".

"In connection with numerous cases of foreigners being denied entry to Georgia, including citizens of EU member states, before traveling to this country, pay attention to the presence of factors that may increase the risk of being denied entry," the statement said.

In Georgia, former Defense Minister Irakli Okruashvili, who fought for Ukraine, was arrested in the courtroom14.05.25, 22:25 • 5459 views

The embassy calls such factors participation in demonstrations, being near places where protest actions are held, as well as related activity on social networks.

The diplomatic mission emphasized that "the Georgian authorities have the sovereign right" to independently determine the grounds for refusing entry, even when a foreigner has a valid residence permit in the country.

Georgia lost 11 positions at once in the World Press Freedom Index02.05.25, 16:08 • 3840 views

It is separately emphasized that foreign citizens who participated in protests could be fined a large amount - for example, for illegally blocking a road. Upon re-entry to Georgia, they will be obliged to pay the fines immediately.

Antonina Tumanova

Antonina Tumanova

PoliticsNews of the World
European Union
Georgia
Poland
