In Georgia, former Defense Minister Irakli Okruashvili, who fought for Ukraine, was arrested in the courtroom

$41.500.04
46.090.07
ukenru
Ukrainian Cup: Shakhtar defeated Dynamo in a penalty shootout
06:32 PM • 10269 views

Ukrainian Cup: Shakhtar defeated Dynamo in a penalty shootout

04:00 PM • 80276 views

Negotiations in Istanbul: main statements and events on the eve of the meeting between Ukraine and the Russian Federation

May 14, 02:42 PM • 44987 views

Witkoff and Rubio will arrive in Istanbul to participate in negotiations on Ukraine on May 16 - media

May 14, 01:55 PM • 92377 views

Second semi-final of Eurovision 2025: who will perform and where to watch

Exclusive
May 14, 01:50 PM • 52118 views

""He wants to expand his powers to the heavens": Yanchenko explained why the head of ARMA Duma is resisting the reform"

May 14, 01:18 PM • 45881 views

The Council of Europe has launched the creation of a Special Tribunal regarding the aggression of the Russian Federation against Ukraine

May 14, 12:09 PM • 98590 views

Negotiations in Turkey: what is known about a possible meeting between Zelensky and Putin

Exclusive
May 14, 07:33 AM • 56136 views

Aggressive behavior among adolescents: psychologist talks about the causes and gives recommendations to parents

Exclusive
May 14, 07:17 AM • 72634 views

Bitcoin is an indicator of the financial and political situation. A fintech expert explained why crypto has grown

May 14, 05:56 AM • 63054 views

Zelenskyy on the possible duration of the war: not ten years

Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+12°
2.9m/s
49%
743mm
Popular news

Eurovision 2025: Who Will Make the Top 5 - Bookmakers' Predictions

May 14, 11:12 AM • 54147 views

Vyshyvanka Day: Ukrainians are encouraged to join the flash mob

May 14, 11:46 AM • 14744 views

Kim Kardashian appeared in court in Paris wearing millions of dollars worth of diamonds

May 14, 02:08 PM • 29541 views

In Kyiv on May 15, the main flag of the state will be lowered: what is the reason

04:16 PM • 16357 views

“Gray” electronics market is expected to shrink in 2025 – international experts

04:34 PM • 39486 views
Publications

“Gray” electronics market is expected to shrink in 2025 – international experts

04:34 PM • 39487 views

Negotiations in Istanbul: main statements and events on the eve of the meeting between Ukraine and the Russian Federation

04:00 PM • 80276 views

Second semi-final of Eurovision 2025: who will perform and where to watch

May 14, 01:55 PM • 92377 views

Negotiations in Turkey: what is known about a possible meeting between Zelensky and Putin

May 14, 12:09 PM • 98590 views

Small privatization experience on the example of Vinnytsia Institute of Land Management: inconsistencies and a winner with a "flavor"

May 14, 09:23 AM • 129191 views
Advertisement
Actual people

Volodymyr Zelenskyy

Donald Trump

Friedrich Merz

Ruslan Stefanchuk

Yaroslav Zheleznyak

Actual places

Ukraine

Turkey

United States

Kyiv

France

Advertisement
UNN Lite

Kim Kardashian appeared in court in Paris wearing millions of dollars worth of diamonds

May 14, 02:08 PM • 29542 views

Eurovision 2025: Who Will Make the Top 5 - Bookmakers' Predictions

May 14, 11:12 AM • 54148 views

How to save overripe bananas: three simple recipes

May 14, 09:18 AM • 65350 views

Robert De Niro called for a protest against Trump at the opening of the Cannes Film Festival

May 14, 06:55 AM • 62795 views

Bloggers Mandzyuk and Alkhim are going to go together to the military in the Kursk direction: what is known

May 13, 04:52 PM • 71048 views
Actual

Telegram

CAESAR self-propelled howitzer

Malaysia Airlines Flight 17

Boeing 747

Grand Theft Auto

In Georgia, former Defense Minister Irakli Okruashvili, who fought for Ukraine, was arrested in the courtroom

Kyiv • UNN

 • 558 views

The Tbilisi court changed the measure of restraint for Okruashvili due to his refusal to pay bail. He is accused of failing to appear at the parliamentary commission's questioning, which provides for punishment.

In Georgia, former Defense Minister Irakli Okruashvili, who fought for Ukraine, was arrested in the courtroom

Former Georgian Defense Minister Irakli Okruashvili was arrested in the courtroom. At the request of the prosecutor's office, the Tbilisi City Court changed the measure of restraint from bail to detention, UNN reports with reference to "Georgia News".

Details

Okruashvili said in court that he was not going to pay the previously set 20,000 bail. "I am not going to deprive my children of money because of someone's whim," he said.

Okruashvili is accused of failing to comply with the requirement of the temporary investigative commission of the Georgian parliament - he refused to appear for questioning.

The ex-minister was charged under Article 349 for failing to appear before the commission - this innovation in the criminal code provides for a fine or imprisonment for up to one year.

Georgia lost 11 positions at once in the World Press Freedom Index02.05.25, 16:08 • 3561 view

Okruashvili was the Minister of Defense of Georgia from 2004 to 2006, during Saakashvili's presidential term.

Several Georgian opposition politicians have already refused to appear before the parliamentary commission, including the leaders of "Strong Georgia" and "Coalition for Change".

We are talking about the work of the commission, which is called "Temporary Parliamentary Investigative Commission on Investigation of the Activities of the Ruling Regime in 2003–2012, the Actions of Political Officials of this Regime, as well as Current and Former Officials Associated with Political Parties from 2003 to the Present".

Amnesty International states deterioration of the human rights situation in Georgia29.04.25, 21:34 • 4586 views

The commission is headed by one of the veterans of the "Georgian Dream", in the past the Minister of Justice, then Culture and Sports, now a deputy Tea Tsulukiani.

Before the creation of the commission, the "Georgian Dream" set its goal as a "Nuremberg process" for the opposition and announced in the future the prohibition of the former ruling party "United National Movement" and political associations close in spirit.

Let's add

According to media reports, Irakli Okruashvili went to Ukraine in 2022 as a volunteer to fight against Russia.

Antonina Tumanova

Antonina Tumanova

News of the World
Georgian Dream
Thea Tsulukiani
Tbilisi
Ukraine
Georgia
Mikheil Saakashvili
Brent
$65.75
Bitcoin
$103,349.20
S&P 500
$5,892.31
Tesla
$348.33
Газ TTF
$35.05
Золото
$3,184.00
Ethereum
$2,605.56