In Georgia, former Defense Minister Irakli Okruashvili, who fought for Ukraine, was arrested in the courtroom

Former Georgian Defense Minister Irakli Okruashvili was arrested in the courtroom. At the request of the prosecutor's office, the Tbilisi City Court changed the measure of restraint from bail to detention, UNN reports with reference to "Georgia News".

Okruashvili said in court that he was not going to pay the previously set 20,000 bail. "I am not going to deprive my children of money because of someone's whim," he said.

Okruashvili is accused of failing to comply with the requirement of the temporary investigative commission of the Georgian parliament - he refused to appear for questioning.

The ex-minister was charged under Article 349 for failing to appear before the commission - this innovation in the criminal code provides for a fine or imprisonment for up to one year.

Okruashvili was the Minister of Defense of Georgia from 2004 to 2006, during Saakashvili's presidential term.

Several Georgian opposition politicians have already refused to appear before the parliamentary commission, including the leaders of "Strong Georgia" and "Coalition for Change".

We are talking about the work of the commission, which is called "Temporary Parliamentary Investigative Commission on Investigation of the Activities of the Ruling Regime in 2003–2012, the Actions of Political Officials of this Regime, as well as Current and Former Officials Associated with Political Parties from 2003 to the Present".

The commission is headed by one of the veterans of the "Georgian Dream", in the past the Minister of Justice, then Culture and Sports, now a deputy Tea Tsulukiani.

Before the creation of the commission, the "Georgian Dream" set its goal as a "Nuremberg process" for the opposition and announced in the future the prohibition of the former ruling party "United National Movement" and political associations close in spirit.

According to media reports, Irakli Okruashvili went to Ukraine in 2022 as a volunteer to fight against Russia.