Georgia lost 11 positions at once in the World Press Freedom Index

Compensation for destroyed or damaged housing: who is eligible, what documents are required, and how to receive payment
Exclusive
11:48 AM • 10168 views

Compensation for destroyed or damaged housing: who is eligible, what documents are required, and how to receive payment

Exclusive
10:55 AM • 19633 views

Smuggling in the electronics market: expert explained why the key problem is in logistics

Exclusive
10:48 AM • 22987 views

When the land no longer feeds: what awaits state agricultural enterprises after the alienation of resources

May 2, 08:28 AM • 17963 views

MP announced the date of ratification of the Ukraine-US minerals deal

May 2, 05:30 AM • 30399 views

EU is preparing the 17th package of sanctions against Russia, Putin is the only obstacle to peace - French Minister

Exclusive
May 1, 02:27 PM • 68335 views

"Gray" import of electronics destroys legal business - lawyer about schemes in the market

May 1, 12:24 PM • 138948 views

Arestovych, Oleshko, and Bondarenko: Zelenskyy enacted new NSDC sanctions

Exclusive
May 1, 11:10 AM • 121178 views

Twin Institute: How the family of the head of "Derzhzembank" Yaroslavsky turned a state enterprise in Vinnytsia into a private business

May 1, 10:25 AM • 128771 views

Covers 57 minerals, including uranium, lithium and gold: the text of the agreement between Ukraine and the USA has appeared

Exclusive
May 1, 08:40 AM • 127922 views

Signing of the agreement between the USA and Ukraine: political scientist pointed out the nuances

Publications
Exclusives
Popular news

Trump: The US won in the First and Second World Wars

May 2, 04:58 AM • 13831 views

Top shopping mistakes: how to avoid unnecessary expenses

May 2, 06:22 AM • 31383 views

In Monaco, the son of the former president of "Motor Sich" company, Bohuslaiev, was detained on suspicion of laundering property

May 2, 07:22 AM • 8848 views

US Vice President Vance doesn't expect the Russia-Ukraine war to end "any time soon"

May 2, 07:33 AM • 11275 views

Wind, thunderstorms, night frosts and real heat during the day: a real weather cocktail is expected this weekend

10:00 AM • 10414 views
Publications

Plant varieties from Ukrainian scientists are gaining recognition in the EU: new opportunities for agricultural exports

02:18 PM • 2136 views

When the land no longer feeds: what awaits state agricultural enterprises after the alienation of resources
Exclusive

10:48 AM • 22987 views

Top shopping mistakes: how to avoid unnecessary expenses

May 2, 06:22 AM • 32208 views

May barbecue: 5 simple recipes for a perfect outdoor recreation

May 1, 01:44 PM • 124668 views

Retain the roots: how Ukraine managed to preserve the Crimean scientific achievements of plant growing

May 1, 09:26 AM • 221887 views
UNN Lite

GTA VI Release Delayed to May 2026

01:46 PM • 2102 views

Jeremy Renner says he was offered half his salary for 'Hawkeye' season two

12:04 PM • 5524 views

Ozzy Osbourne is intensively preparing for the Back to the Beginning concert despite health issues

May 1, 07:32 PM • 27773 views

"This kid erases me from the screen": Kit Harington recalled working on set with Bella Ramsey in "Game of Thrones"

May 1, 07:09 PM • 31913 views

Hailey Bieber appeared at a social event in New York after a scandal in the network regarding the imitation of Selena Gomez

May 1, 04:52 PM • 31035 views
Georgia lost 11 positions at once in the World Press Freedom Index

Kyiv • UNN

 • 630 views

Georgia dropped 11 positions in the press freedom ranking due to the hostile environment for the media and attacks on journalists. Ukraine took 62nd place, and Russia – 171st, dropping by 9 lines.

Georgia lost 11 positions at once in the World Press Freedom Index

Georgia in the World Press Freedom Index fell by 11 positions in a year and moved from 103rd to 114th place among 180 countries. This is an index published annually by the international organization Reporters sans frontières, reports UNN with reference to Novini Georgia.

"The environment for independent and opposition media remains hostile, with verbal and physical attacks on journalists becoming more frequent. The adoption of laws on "foreign influence" and "family values" marginalizes journalists, subjects them to censorship and reduces the space for freedom of expression," the report said.

The organization notes that "Georgia is experiencing a new and serious political crisis after the widely contested elections to the legislative bodies held in October 2024, which plunged the country into a repressive environment and international isolation."

Problems around the world

The index assesses the state of the media in 180 countries and territories.

The five countries with the highest degree of media freedom: Norway, Estonia, the Netherlands, Sweden and Finland.

A "difficult" or "very serious" situation for media workers is observed in 90 of the 180 countries and territories observed.

The report states that physical attacks on journalists are the most visible violation of media freedom, but economic pressure is also one of the main, most acute problems. In 160 of the observed countries, the media are not able to conduct stable activities at all, or they can, but with difficulty. In almost a third of the countries, editorial offices were closed for economic reasons, often under pressure from the authorities. The economic indicator in this year's World Press Freedom Index is at an unprecedented low and continues to decline.

Russia in the ranking of "Reporters Without Borders" fell by 9 lines in a year to a record 171st place, taking the tenth step from the end of the ranking. According to the 100-point system, the country scored only 24.57 points.

Belarus and Azerbaijan, which overtook Russia, are on the 166th and 167th lines of the table. The worst indicator among the post-Soviet countries is in Turkmenistan (174th place), lower only Afghanistan, Iran, Syria, China, North Korea and Eritrea.

Ukraine is located on the 62nd line of the list. Among the countries with the highest level of press freedom are the Baltic countries: Latvia took 15th place, Lithuania was 14th, and Estonia was in second place, second only to Norway.

The United States was in 57th place, down two lines. According to the compilers, the country is experiencing a decline in press freedom for the first time, and Trump's return to the presidency "worsens the situation."

Filmed protests in Tbilisi: French journalist not allowed into Georgia31.03.25, 21:13 • 24022 views

Antonina Tumanova

Antonina Tumanova

News of the World
Belarus
Latvia
Turkmenistan
Afghanistan
Donald Trump
Azerbaijan
North Korea
Syria
Finland
Lithuania
Sweden
Norway
Netherlands
China
United States
Estonia
Ukraine
Iran
Georgia
