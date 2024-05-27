Israeli army announces elimination of Hamas chief of staff in Rafah

ukenru
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
01:58 PM • 79261 views

Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
01:58 PM • 79261 views

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM • 140535 views

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 145579 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 240265 views

"Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 240265 views

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 172092 views

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 163804 views

"Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 163804 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 148025 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 148025 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 220076 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 220076 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 112958 views

Government abolishes the "Shlyakh" system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 112958 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM • 206573 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary
March 1, 08:56 AM • 111038 views

March 1, 08:56 AM • 111038 views
Australia and New Zealand express support for Ukraine after the White House skirmish. Zelensky thanked

Australia and New Zealand express support for Ukraine after the White House skirmish. Zelensky thanked
March 1, 09:59 AM • 39565 views

March 1, 09:59 AM • 39565 views
Body language expert explains emotions during Trump and Zelenskyy's fight at the White House

Body language expert explains emotions during Trump and Zelenskyy's fight at the White House
March 1, 10:44 AM • 58207 views

March 1, 10:44 AM • 58207 views
Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known
March 1, 11:06 AM • 106901 views

March 1, 11:06 AM • 106901 views
Greece issues statement after White House spat: US support 'essential'

Greece issues statement after White House spat: US support 'essential'
March 1, 12:32 PM • 58697 views

March 1, 12:32 PM • 58697 views
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

"Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 240266 views

February 28, 02:39 PM • 240266 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 220076 views

February 28, 09:20 AM • 220076 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 206573 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 232628 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias
February 27, 11:50 AM • 219748 views

February 27, 11:50 AM • 219748 views
Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication
05:32 PM • 12583 views

05:32 PM • 12583 views
Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus
04:47 PM • 19669 views

04:47 PM • 19669 views
Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known
March 1, 11:06 AM • 106901 views

March 1, 11:06 AM • 106901 views
Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary
March 1, 08:56 AM • 111038 views

March 1, 08:56 AM • 111038 views
Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day
February 28, 03:20 PM • 158614 views

February 28, 03:20 PM • 158614 views
Israeli army announces elimination of Hamas chief of staff in Rafah

Israeli army announces elimination of Hamas chief of staff in Rafah

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 28331 views

The Israeli army announced the elimination of the head of Hamas headquarters in the West Bank, Yassin Rabia, and a senior Hamas official, Khaled Nagar, in an air strike in Rafah, Gaza Strip.

The Israeli Defense Forces (IDF) reported the elimination of the chief of staff of the Palestinian Hamas movement in the West Bank. He was killed in an air strike in the southern Gaza Strip. The Palestinian military officer was in charge of all Hamas activities in the West Bank. This is reported by Reuters, according to UNN.

Details

An Israeli Air Force aircraft killed terrorist Yassin Rabia, commander of Hamas headquarters in Judea and Samaria (West Bank), and Khaled Nagar, a senior representative of Hamas' Judea and Samaria wing

Hamas said.

It is noted that Israeli forces struck in the Tal al-Sultan area in the northwest of Rafah on the basis of intelligence.

Hamas strikes Tel Aviv for the first time in four months: what is known26.05.24, 16:04 • 28823 views

Lilia Podolyak

Lilia Podolyak

WarPoliticsNews of the World
reutersReuters
israel-defense-forcesIsrael Defense Forces
rafakhRafah
sektor-hazaGaza Strip

