Israeli army announces elimination of Hamas chief of staff in Rafah

The Israeli Defense Forces (IDF) reported the elimination of the chief of staff of the Palestinian Hamas movement in the West Bank. He was killed in an air strike in the southern Gaza Strip. The Palestinian military officer was in charge of all Hamas activities in the West Bank. This is reported by Reuters, according to UNN.

Details

An Israeli Air Force aircraft killed terrorist Yassin Rabia, commander of Hamas headquarters in Judea and Samaria (West Bank), and Khaled Nagar, a senior representative of Hamas' Judea and Samaria wing Hamas said.

It is noted that Israeli forces struck in the Tal al-Sultan area in the northwest of Rafah on the basis of intelligence.

Hamas strikes Tel Aviv for the first time in four months: what is known