Israeli army announces elimination of Hamas chief of staff in Rafah
Kyiv • UNN
The Israeli army announced the elimination of the head of Hamas headquarters in the West Bank, Yassin Rabia, and a senior Hamas official, Khaled Nagar, in an air strike in Rafah, Gaza Strip.
The Israeli Defense Forces (IDF) reported the elimination of the chief of staff of the Palestinian Hamas movement in the West Bank. He was killed in an air strike in the southern Gaza Strip. The Palestinian military officer was in charge of all Hamas activities in the West Bank. This is reported by Reuters, according to UNN.
Details
An Israeli Air Force aircraft killed terrorist Yassin Rabia, commander of Hamas headquarters in Judea and Samaria (West Bank), and Khaled Nagar, a senior representative of Hamas' Judea and Samaria wing
It is noted that Israeli forces struck in the Tal al-Sultan area in the northwest of Rafah on the basis of intelligence.
