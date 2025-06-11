In Irpen, a restaurant administrator was punished for Russian music

Kyiv region police brought to justice the administrator of one of the restaurants in Irpen. Russian music was playing in the establishment, UNN reports.

Details

The police noted that law enforcement officers discovered information about the incident while monitoring social networks. A video appeared on Telegram channels showing Russian music playing loudly in one of the Irpen restaurants.

Law enforcement officers quickly established that the music was turned on by the administrator of the institution. District officers held a preventive conversation with the woman and drew up an administrative protocol for petty hooliganism against her (Article 173 of the Code of Ukraine on Administrative Offenses) - the message reads.

The Kyiv region police emphasized the need to comply with the rules of conduct in public places.

Let us remind you

A few days ago, in the village of Horenichi, Kyiv region, two women in a state of alcoholic intoxication listened loudly to Russian music. Administrative reports were drawn up against the offenders for petty hooliganism.

Earlier, a scandal broke out in a Lviv lyceum : students danced to the songs of Russian performer Morgenstern. The police drew up protocols on parents for non-fulfillment of duties.

In Kyiv, a teenager was rude to an older woman for commenting on Russian music: a protocol was drawn up against the young man's mother