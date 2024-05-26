Hamas strikes Tel Aviv for the first time in four months: what is known

On Sunday, May 26, the military wing of Hamas launched a "major rocket attack" on Tel Aviv. The Israeli Defense Forces reported at least eight rockets fired from the area of Rafah in southern Gaza, several of which were intercepted. There were no reports of casualties. This was reported by UNN with reference to Reuters and The Times Of Israel.

Details

According to the IDF, eight rockets were fired from the Rafah area in the southern Gaza Strip into central Israel. Several of them were shot down by air defense systems.

The Hamas TV channel Al-Aqsa reported that the rockets were launched from the Gaza Strip.

In a statement on its Telegram channel, the military wing of Hamas, the Al-Qassam Brigades, said the rockets were fired in response to what it called "Zionist massacres of civilians.

Israeli emergency medical services said they had not received any reports of injuries.

As noted, sirens have not sounded in Tel Aviv for the past four months.

