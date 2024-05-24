ukenru
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
UN court orders Israel to halt its operation in Rafah

UN court orders Israel to halt its operation in Rafah

Kyiv  •  UNN

 16443 views

The UN's highest court has ordered Israel to immediately halt its military offensive in Rafah, Gaza, citing catastrophic humanitarian conditions and potential genocide against Palestinians.

The UN's highest court has ordered Israel to stop the military operation in the city of Rafah in the southern Gaza Strip, UNN reports citing CNN.

Details

"Israel must immediately halt its military offensive and any other action in Rafah which may inflict on the Palestinian group in Gaza conditions of life that could bring about its physical destruction in whole or in part," said Judge Nawaf Salam, president of the International Court of Justice (ICJ).

The court, which sits in The Hague, the Netherlands, issued a ruling on Friday in a genocide case brought by South Africa.

In its ruling, the court stated that the humanitarian situation in Gaza had deteriorated "even further" since the court last issued a decision on interim measures in March.

"The humanitarian situation can now be characterized as catastrophic," Salam said.

The court noted that about 800,000 Palestinians were forced to leave Rafah as of May 18 after Israel launched a military offensive on May 7.

Israel had warned civilians in some parts of the city to evacuate before the operation, but the court said that these efforts were "insufficient to mitigate the enormous risk to which the Palestinian population is exposed as a result" of Israel's actions.

Israel also has to submit a report within one month on the progress of the measures envisaged by the UN's highest court.

The ICJ also stated that Israel must take effective measures to ensure access for fact-finding missions and United Nations investigative bodies to investigate "allegations of genocide" and to open the Rafah border crossing to humanitarian aid.

The head of the court, Judge Nawaf Salam, said that UN officials have indicated that the situation could "further deteriorate" if the Israeli "operation" in Rafah continues.

The decisions of the International Court of Justice are binding, but it has no way to enforce them. Although Israel is a signatory to the Genocide Convention, the court cannot force the Israeli government to change its military plans in the Gaza Strip, the newspaper points out.

Israel is reviewing plans for an offensive in Rafah in accordance with US requirements22.05.24, 03:42 • 25630 views

Julia Shramko

Julia Shramko

News of the World
international-court-of-justiceInternational Court of Justice
cnnCNN
united-nationsUnited Nations
the-hagueThe Hague
rafakhRafah
south-africaSouth Africa
netherlandsNetherlands
sektor-hazaGaza Strip
polandPoland

