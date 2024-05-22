Israel is reviewing plans for an offensive in Rafah in accordance with US requirements

Israel has revised its plans for a military offensive on Rafah to meet the requirements and wishes of the United States. This is reported by The Times of Israel with reference to the comment of a senior White House official, reports UNN.

The official said Jerusalem was now " on the right track.

It is fair to say that the Israelis have updated their plans. They took into account many of the concerns we expressed he assured me.

The official noted that the situation in Rafah has changed dramatically over the past few weeks, given the mass evacuation of Palestinians.

The media recalled that the United States has been opposing the large-scale TSAGAL military operation in Rafah for several months in a row, warning that there is no way to conduct it in such a way as to save the nearly 1.5 million Palestinian refugees who have found refuge in the city.

In recent weeks, Israel has begun issuing evacuation orders for much of the southernmost city in the Gaza Strip, forcing nearly two-thirds of the population to flee to humanitarian zones in the south and West.

