Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods

Israel is reviewing plans for an offensive in Rafah in accordance with US requirements

Israel is reviewing plans for an offensive in Rafah in accordance with US requirements

Kyiv  •  UNN

 25631 views

Israel has revised its plans for a military offensive against Rafi to address U.S. concerns that have led to the evacuation of nearly two-thirds of the city's population.

Israel has revised its plans for a military offensive on Rafah to meet the requirements and wishes of the United States. This is reported by The Times of Israel with reference to the comment of a senior White House official, reports UNN.

Details

The official said Jerusalem was now " on the right track.

It is fair to say that the Israelis have updated their plans. They took into account many of the concerns we expressed

he assured me.

The official noted that the situation in Rafah has changed dramatically over the past few weeks, given the mass evacuation of Palestinians.

The media recalled that the United States has been opposing the large-scale TSAGAL military operation in Rafah for several months in a row, warning that there is no way to conduct it in such a way as to save the nearly 1.5 million Palestinian refugees who have found refuge in the city.

In recent weeks, Israel has begun issuing evacuation orders for much of the southernmost city in the Gaza Strip, forcing nearly two-thirds of the population to flee to humanitarian zones in the south and West.

France "supports ICC" on warrants against Israeli and Hamas leaders21.05.24, 06:45 • 26432 views

Lilia Podolyak

Lilia Podolyak

WarPoliticsNews of the World
white-houseWhite House
jerusalemJerusalem
rafakhRafah
united-statesUnited States
sektor-hazaGaza Strip

