France "supports ICC" on warrants against Israeli and Hamas leaders

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
06:49 PM • 71356 views

Exclusive
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
March 1, 01:58 PM • 105235 views

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM • 148219 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 152445 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 249001 views

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 173800 views

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 165103 views

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 148275 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 225161 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 113039 views

Greece issues statement after White House spat: US support 'essential'

March 1, 12:32 PM • 102268 views
The first British tourists allowed to visit North Korea after a 5-year break told about their impressions

March 1, 01:18 PM • 42266 views
Weather in Ukraine: where to expect sleet and above-zero temperatures on March 2

March 1, 02:42 PM • 37068 views
Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

March 1, 04:47 PM • 55432 views
Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

05:32 PM • 49329 views
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 249001 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 225161 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 211341 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 237124 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 223980 views
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

06:49 PM • 71338 views
Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

05:32 PM • 49317 views
Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

March 1, 04:47 PM • 55421 views
Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

March 1, 11:06 AM • 112634 views
Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

March 1, 08:56 AM • 113557 views
France "supports ICC" on warrants against Israeli and Hamas leaders

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 26432 views

France supports the request by the Prosecutor of the International Criminal Court to issue arrest warrants for Israeli leaders, including Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, and the Palestinian Islamist movement Hamas, while condemning the anti-Semitic murders committed by Hamas and calling for a long-term political solution to restore peace.

France "supports the International Criminal Court," whose prosecutor has requested arrest warrants for Israeli leaders, including Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, and the Palestinian Islamist movement Hamas, Le  Figaro writes, according to UNN.

Details

France supports the International Criminal Court, its independence and the fight against impunity in all situations

French diplomacy wrote in a press release regarding these arrest warrants.

"On October 7, France condemned the anti-Semitic murders committed by Hamas. This terrorist group has claimed responsibility for barbaric attacks against civilians, accompanied by acts of torture and sexual violence, which it has itself documented, including by broadcasting and singing," Paris continues.

Regarding Israel, "France has been warning for many months about the need to strictly respect international humanitarian law, in particular the unacceptable nature of civilian casualties in the Gaza Strip and the insufficient access of humanitarian aid," the French Foreign Ministry added.

It emphasizes that a "lasting political solution" is the "only" way to "restore the horizon of peace.

Context

On the afternoon of May 20, the prosecutor of the International Criminal Court in The Hague, Kareem Khan, announced that he had requested arrest warrants for Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and Defense Minister Yoav Galant, as well as three Hamas leaders.

All of them are accused of war crimes and crimes against humanity.

Borrell comments on ICC prosecutor's decision to issue arrest warrant for Netanyahu21.05.24, 06:15 • 23875 views

Lilia Podolyak

PoliticsCrimes and emergencies
parisParis
franceFrance
biniamin-netaniakhuBinyamin Netanyahu
sektor-hazaGaza Strip

Contact us about advertising