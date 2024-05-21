France "supports ICC" on warrants against Israeli and Hamas leaders

France "supports the International Criminal Court," whose prosecutor has requested arrest warrants for Israeli leaders, including Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, and the Palestinian Islamist movement Hamas, Le Figaro writes, according to UNN.

Details

France supports the International Criminal Court, its independence and the fight against impunity in all situations French diplomacy wrote in a press release regarding these arrest warrants.

"On October 7, France condemned the anti-Semitic murders committed by Hamas. This terrorist group has claimed responsibility for barbaric attacks against civilians, accompanied by acts of torture and sexual violence, which it has itself documented, including by broadcasting and singing," Paris continues.

Regarding Israel, "France has been warning for many months about the need to strictly respect international humanitarian law, in particular the unacceptable nature of civilian casualties in the Gaza Strip and the insufficient access of humanitarian aid," the French Foreign Ministry added.

It emphasizes that a "lasting political solution" is the "only" way to "restore the horizon of peace.

Context

On the afternoon of May 20, the prosecutor of the International Criminal Court in The Hague, Kareem Khan, announced that he had requested arrest warrants for Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and Defense Minister Yoav Galant, as well as three Hamas leaders.

All of them are accused of war crimes and crimes against humanity.

