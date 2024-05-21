Borrell comments on ICC prosecutor's decision to issue arrest warrant for Netanyahu

The head of European diplomacy, Josep Borrell, "took note" of the decision of the International Criminal Court (ICC) prosecutor Kareem Khan to request an arrest warrant for Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu. He did not comment on his attitude to this initiative. Borrell wrote about this in the social network X, peeday UNN.

Details

The ICC's mandate as an independent international institution is to prosecute the most serious crimes in accordance with international law Borrell wrote on the social network X.

He added that all countries that have ratified the Rome Statute are obliged to comply with all ICC decisions.

Context

On the afternoon of May 20, the prosecutor of the International Criminal Court in The Hague, Kareem Khan, announced that he had requested arrest warrants for Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and Defense Minister Yoav Galant, as well as three Hamas leaders.

All of them are accused of war crimes and crimes against humanity.

