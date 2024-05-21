UK does not support ICC Prosecutor's decision on Netanyahu's arrest warrant

ukenru
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
March 1, 06:49 PM • 83821 views

Exclusive
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
March 1, 01:58 PM • 107899 views

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM • 150714 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 154706 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 250868 views

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 174246 views

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 165492 views

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 148356 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 226181 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 113072 views

“This is a new president, and we are committed to a new approach.” Walz on changing US policy toward Ukraine

March 1, 04:25 PM • 34195 views
NATO Secretary General: Zelenskyy must “find a way” to restore relations with Trump

March 1, 04:42 PM • 32412 views
Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

March 1, 04:47 PM • 66413 views
Zelenskyy should return to the negotiating table with Trump - Duda

March 1, 05:07 PM • 34702 views
Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

March 1, 05:32 PM • 60574 views
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 250871 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 226182 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 212236 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 237967 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 224737 views
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

March 1, 06:49 PM • 83829 views
Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

March 1, 05:32 PM • 60574 views
Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

March 1, 04:47 PM • 66413 views
Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

March 1, 11:06 AM • 113009 views
Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

March 1, 08:56 AM • 113897 views
UK does not support ICC Prosecutor's decision on Netanyahu's arrest warrant

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 23745 views

The British Foreign Office does not support the decision of the ICC prosecutor to issue an arrest warrant for Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, stating that the investigation of the Israeli-Palestinian conflict does not fall under the jurisdiction of the ICC, as Israel is not a party to the Rome Statute.

The British Foreign Office has stated that the investigation of the Israeli-Palestinian conflict does not fall within the jurisdiction of the International Criminal Court (ICC), as Israel is not a party to the Rome Statute. The decision of ICC prosecutor Kareem Khan to seek an arrest warrant for Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu will not contribute to the resolution of this conflict, the ministry added, UNN reports.

Details

We do not believe that obtaining warrants will help to free hostages, deliver aid, or ensure a sustainable ceasefire

the British Foreign Office said in a statement.

Context

On May 20, Kareem Khan announced that he would submit an application to the ICC Pre-Trial Chamber demanding the issuance of arrest warrants for Benjamin Netanyahu, Israeli Defense Minister Yoav Galant, and three Hamas leaders.

Netanyahu calls ICC prosecutor's request for arrest warrant "moral insult"20.05.24, 23:04 • 70972 views

Lilia Podolyak

Lilia Podolyak

PoliticsCrimes and emergencies
yoav-gallantJoav Gallant
united-kingdomUnited Kingdom
biniamin-netaniakhuBinyamin Netanyahu

Contact us about advertising