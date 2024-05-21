UK does not support ICC Prosecutor's decision on Netanyahu's arrest warrant

The British Foreign Office has stated that the investigation of the Israeli-Palestinian conflict does not fall within the jurisdiction of the International Criminal Court (ICC), as Israel is not a party to the Rome Statute. The decision of ICC prosecutor Kareem Khan to seek an arrest warrant for Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu will not contribute to the resolution of this conflict, the ministry added, UNN reports.

Details

We do not believe that obtaining warrants will help to free hostages, deliver aid, or ensure a sustainable ceasefire the British Foreign Office said in a statement.

Context

On May 20, Kareem Khan announced that he would submit an application to the ICC Pre-Trial Chamber demanding the issuance of arrest warrants for Benjamin Netanyahu, Israeli Defense Minister Yoav Galant, and three Hamas leaders.

