Netanyahu calls ICC prosecutor's request for arrest warrant "moral insult"

The outrageous decision of ICC Prosecutor Kareem Khan to demand arrest warrants for democratically elected leaders of Israel is a moral affront of historic proportions. This was stated by Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, commenting on the decision of the ICC prosecutor to issue a warrant for his arrest. Netanyahu published his reaction on the X platform, UNN reports.

Details

The Israeli Prime Minister emphasized that this decision "will cast eternal shame on the international court.

Context

On the afternoon of May 20, the prosecutor of the International Criminal Court in The Hague, Kareem Khan, announced that he had requested arrest warrants for Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and Defense Minister Yoav Galant, as well as three Hamas leaders.

All of them are accused of war crimes and crimes against humanity.

Blinken calls ICC prosecutor's decision on arrest warrant for Israeli officials shameful