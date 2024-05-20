Blinken calls ICC prosecutor's decision on arrest warrant for Israeli officials shameful

Washington has criticized the decision of the ICC prosecutor who requested an arrest warrant for Israeli officials. This was reported by UNN with reference to a statement by US Secretary of State Anthony Blinken.

Details

The Secretary of State rejected the equation of Israel with Hamas terrorists by the prosecutor of the International Criminal Court, calling it "shameful."

We reject the fact that the Prosecutor equates Israel with Hamas. It's a shame. Hamas is a brutal terrorist organization that committed the worst massacre of Jews since the Holocaust and still holds dozens of innocent people, including Americans, hostage Blinken said.

He also recalled that the United States initially did not recognize the jurisdiction of the court in The Hague in the context of the conflict between Israel and Hamas, and emphasized that the ICC has not provided Israel, which is investigating allegations against its military, with assistance with the investigation.

According to Blinken , the prosecutor was scheduled to visit Israel next week to discuss the investigation and hear the Israeli government's views. In addition, prosecutors were to arrive in Israel today to coordinate the visit

Israel was informed that they did not board the plane at approximately the same time as the prosecutor went on cable television to announce the charges. These and other circumstances call into question the legitimacy and credibility of this investigation - said the US Secretary of State.

Recall

On the afternoon of May 20, the prosecutor of the International Criminal Court in The Hague, Kareem Khan, announced that he had requested the issuance of arrest warrants for Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and Defense Minister Yoav Galant, as well as three Hamas leaders.

All of them are accused of war crimes and crimes against humanity.