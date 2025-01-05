Plus 1730 occupants and 7 tanks: General Staff updates data on enemy losses

The defense forces destroyed 1,730 occupants, 25 artillery systems, 26 armored combat vehicles and 7 enemy tanks over the past day, the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reported on Facebook, UNN reports .

Also, over the past day, Russia lost 91 operational and tactical level drones, 97 vehicles and tankers, and 2 units of special equipment.

In total, since the beginning of the full-scale invasion, the Armed Forces have neutralized about 796,490 occupants, 9,686 tanks, 20,119 armored personnel carriers, 21,603 artillery systems, 21,447 operational and tactical UAVs, 32,940 vehicles and tankers, and 3,677 pieces of special equipment.

