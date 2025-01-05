Plus 1730 occupants and 7 tanks: General Staff updates data on enemy losses
Kyiv • UNN
Over the past day, the Ukrainian Armed Forces eliminated 1,730 occupants, 7 tanks and 91 unmanned aerial vehicles. Russia's total losses since the beginning of the invasion have reached 796,490 troops and thousands of pieces of equipment.
The defense forces destroyed 1,730 occupants, 25 artillery systems, 26 armored combat vehicles and 7 enemy tanks over the past day, the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reported on Facebook, UNN reports .
Details
Also, over the past day, Russia lost 91 operational and tactical level drones, 97 vehicles and tankers, and 2 units of special equipment.
In total, since the beginning of the full-scale invasion, the Armed Forces have neutralized about 796,490 occupants, 9,686 tanks, 20,119 armored personnel carriers, 21,603 artillery systems, 21,447 operational and tactical UAVs, 32,940 vehicles and tankers, and 3,677 pieces of special equipment.
Ethnic conflicts in the ranks of the occupiers have become more frequent in Zaporizhzhia region - “ATESH”05.01.25, 00:38 • 46650 views