In the occupied territories of Zaporizhzhia region, ethnic conflicts between Russian military personnel have been recorded. The main confrontation is between Russians and representatives of the Caucasian peoples. This was reported by the ATESh guerrilla movement, UNN reports.



Details

It is noted that in the 70th motorized rifle regiment of the Russian Federation, regular cases of verbal abuse based on nationality, as well as physical violence, are recorded.

The regiment has many anti-Putin soldiers who oppose their command. These soldiers organize sabotage in the rear, damaging equipment in the places where the unit is deployed - The guerrillas report.

Recall

