Zelensky amended the National Security Strategy of Ukraine

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has amended the National Security Strategy of Ukraine regarding state border management. The head of state signed the corresponding decree No. 392/2020 on Monday, UNN reports.

To amend the National Security Strategy of Ukraine, approved by the Decree of the President of Ukraine No. 392/2020 "On the Decision of the National Security and Defense Council of Ukraine of September 14, 2020 ‘On the National Security Strategy of Ukraine’, as follows 1) clause 6 after paragraph ten shall be supplemented with a new paragraph as follows: "development of integrated management of the state border of Ukraine in order to create and maintain a balance between ensuring an adequate level of border security and maintaining the openness of the state border of Ukraine for legal cross-border cooperation, as well as for persons traveling - the document says.

The Decree comes into force on the day of its publication.

Recall

