Zelensky amended the National Security Strategy of Ukraine

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
08:24 PM • 60552 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 150540 views

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 129102 views

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 136603 views

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 135068 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 172962 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 110987 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM • 165499 views

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM • 104521 views

Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year
February 27, 05:54 PM • 113975 views

Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

February 28, 02:48 PM • 132520 views
Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

February 28, 03:20 PM • 131483 views
US seeks to end the war, not send more weapons - Trump

05:55 PM • 48108 views
Trump argues with Zelensky: why there was a misunderstanding

06:08 PM • 101357 views
Trump after a dispute with Zelensky: “He can come back when he is ready for peace”

06:35 PM • 103570 views
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 150538 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 172959 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 165496 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 193186 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 182344 views
Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

February 28, 03:20 PM • 131483 views
Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

February 28, 02:48 PM • 132520 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

February 28, 09:59 AM • 143466 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

February 28, 09:03 AM • 135040 views
Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

February 26, 05:09 PM • 152189 views
Zelensky amended the National Security Strategy of Ukraine

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 38240 views

The President signed a decree on amendments to the National Security Strategy of Ukraine regarding state border management. The document provides for a balance between security and openness of the border for legal cooperation.

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has amended the National Security Strategy of Ukraine regarding state border management. The head of state signed the corresponding decree No. 392/2020 on Monday, UNN reports.

To amend the National Security Strategy of Ukraine, approved by the Decree of the President of Ukraine No. 392/2020 "On the Decision of the National Security and Defense Council of Ukraine of September 14, 2020 ‘On the National Security Strategy of Ukraine’, as follows 1) clause 6 after paragraph ten shall be supplemented with a new paragraph as follows: "development of integrated management of the state border of Ukraine in order to create and maintain a balance between ensuring an adequate level of border security and maintaining the openness of the state border of Ukraine for legal cross-border cooperation, as well as for persons traveling

- the document says.

The Decree comes into force on the day of its publication.

Recall

As previously reported by UNN, the Government has updated the rules for crossing the border for men aged 18-25 who served under contract in the Armed Forces. A special certificate from the unit commander and a military registration document are now required to leave.

Olga Rozgon

Olga Rozgon

SocietyPolitics
national-security-and-defense-council-of-ukraineNational Security and Defense Council of Ukraine
armed-forces-of-ukraineArmed Forces of Ukraine
volodymyr-zelenskyiVolodymyr Zelenskyy
ukraineUkraine

