Israel outraged by ICC prosecutor's decision on Netanyahu's arrest warrant

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

The first British tourists allowed to visit North Korea after a 5-year break told about their impressions

The first British tourists allowed to visit North Korea after a 5-year break told about their impressions

Weather in Ukraine: where to expect sleet and above-zero temperatures on March 2

Weather in Ukraine: where to expect sleet and above-zero temperatures on March 2

German President criticizes Trump's behavior during meeting with Zelenskyy

German President criticizes Trump's behavior during meeting with Zelenskyy

Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

Israel outraged by ICC prosecutor's decision on Netanyahu's arrest warrant

Israel outraged by ICC prosecutor's decision on Netanyahu's arrest warrant

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 22160 views

Israeli President Isaac Herzog has condemned the decision of the International Criminal Court prosecutor to issue arrest warrants for Israeli officials, calling it a political move that emboldens terrorists and shows that the international judicial system is on the verge of collapse.

Israeli President Isaac Herzog is convinced that the decision of the International Criminal Court prosecutor to request an arrest warrant for Israeli officials shows that the international judicial system is on the verge of collapse. He stated this on his page in X, reports UNN.

Details 

According to him, this is a political decision that emboldens terrorists around the world. 

The announcement by the ICC prosecutor is more than outrageous and shows how the international judicial system is in danger of collapse. (...) Hamas leaders are repressive dictators guilty of mass murder, mass rape and mass abductions of men, women, children and babies.  Any attempt to draw parallels between these brutal terrorists and the democratically elected government of Israel, which is working to fulfill its duty to protect and defend its citizens in full compliance with international law, is outrageous

- Isaac Herzog said .

He emphasized that Jerusalem will never forget who started this war, who raped, stabbed, burned, abused and kidnapped innocent citizens and families. 

We expect all the leaders of the free world to explicitly condemn this step and reject it outright

- Israel's president said. 

Addendum

Israeli Foreign Minister Israel Katz also reacted to the decision of the ICC prosecutor. According to him, the prosecutor's statement is a historical disgrace that Jerusalem will remember forever. 

I have ordered the immediate creation of a special command center in the Ministry of Foreign Affairs with all professional structures aimed at fighting against a decision designed primarily to bind Israel's hands and prevent it from exercising its right to self-defense. I intend to speak with the foreign ministers of the world's leading countries to urge them to oppose the prosecutor's decision and to state that even if the warrants are issued, they do not intend to use them against Israeli leaders

 - said Israel Katz on his page on the X network.

Context 

On the afternoon of May 20, the prosecutor of the International Criminal Court in The Hague, Kareem Khan, announced that he had requested the issuance of arrest warrants for Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and Defense Minister Yoav Galant, as well as three Hamas leaders.

All of them are accused of war crimes and crimes against humanity.

Recall

Earlier, the media reported  that Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu had allegedly appealed to U.S. President Joe Biden to help prevent the International Criminal Court in The Hague from issuing arrest warrants for his country's top officials.

Volodymyr Omelchenko

Volodymyr Omelchenko

News of the World
jerusalemJerusalem
yoav-gallantJoav Gallant
biniamin-netaniakhuBinyamin Netanyahu
dzho-baidenJoe Biden
united-statesUnited States

Contact us about advertising