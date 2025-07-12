Night attack by Russians on Chernivtsi: four people killed

As a result of the night attack by Russians in Chernivtsi, four people died - a 26-year-old girl and a 43-year-old man, as well as a woman approximately 45 years old and a man approximately 65 years old. This was reported by the head of the Regional Military Administration Ruslan Zaparanuk, informs UNN.

Details

According to him, two more people were seriously injured. Ten people received minor injuries and were provided with medical assistance on the spot. Also, several residential buildings, shops, administrative buildings, and cars were damaged in Chernivtsi.

We also have consequences in the Storozhynets community. As a result of a hit by an enemy UAV, a residential building and a car were damaged. Fortunately, there were no casualties or injuries there - said Zaparanuk.

He clarified that at dawn, the Russians attacked the Chernivtsi region with four Shahed-type drones and one missile.

"Currently, all relevant services are working at the sites where enemy object fragments fell. Please do not approach these locations! It can be dangerous," warned the head of the Regional Military Administration.

Recall

In several cities of Ukraine on the night of Saturday, July 12, explosions were heard . In particular, a series of explosions were reported in Lutsk, Lviv, and Chernivtsi.

The enemy destroyed a private house in Lutsk at night