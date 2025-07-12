The enemy destroyed a private house in Lutsk at night

In Lutsk, a private house was destroyed as a result of an enemy attack. This was reported by Mayor Ihor Polishchuk, informs UNN.

Details

According to him, windows were blown out in some houses by the blast wave and debris.

There was a fire in a private car. The rest of the information regarding damages is being clarified - wrote Polishchuk.

He added that there was no information regarding fatalities.

Recall

In several cities of Ukraine on the night of Saturday, July 12, explosions were heard . In particular, a series of explosions were reported in Lutsk, Lviv, and Chernivtsi.

On the night of Wednesday, July 9, Russia carried out the most massive attack using drones and missiles on Lutsk and the community. As a result of the shelling, numerous fires broke out, and garages were damaged.

