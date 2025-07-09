Fire extinguished in Lutsk after massive Russian attack: consequences shown

In Lutsk, a fire that occurred after Russia's massive night attack was extinguished, the State Emergency Service of Ukraine reported on Wednesday, showing the consequences, writes UNN.

Tonight, as a result of a Russian missile attack in Lutsk, a fire broke out on the territory of a garage cooperative and one of the city's private enterprises. Firefighters extinguished the fire. According to preliminary information, there are no casualties. - reported the State Emergency Service.

At the strike sites, as indicated, more than 50 rescuers, sappers, 11 units of State Emergency Service equipment, and other city emergency response services were working.

"Practically everything was flying towards Lutsk": Russia attacked Volyn with 5 missiles and about 50 drones