Fire extinguished in Lutsk after massive Russian attack: consequences shown

$41.800.06
49.030.09
ukenru
711 out of a record 728 drones neutralized over Ukraine, all cruise missiles shot down out of 7 cruise missiles and 6 "Kinzhal" missiles
05:59 AM • 1978 views
711 out of a record 728 drones neutralized over Ukraine, all cruise missiles shot down out of 7 cruise missiles and 6 "Kinzhal" missiles
Exclusive
05:26 AM • 24743 views
Trump's Customs War with the EU: How will it end and how will it affect Ukraine?
04:00 AM • 67165 views
Case "Ukraine and the Netherlands v. Russia": ECHR to announce decision today
03:42 AM • 77669 views
Lutsk survived the most massive drone and missile attack: numerous fires broke out
July 8, 05:10 PM • 95530 views
Putin says “a lot of crap” about Ukraine: Trump announced a “small surprise” for the Russian dictator
Exclusive
July 8, 04:34 PM • 99482 views
70% of NABU cases against MPs are in no way related to corruption - MP and member of the TCC Buzhanskyi
Exclusive
July 8, 03:56 PM • 142780 views
Is the salvation of business hidden in the competition for the election of a new head of the BEB?
Exclusive
July 8, 01:22 PM • 163646 views
Hetmantsev, "Hezbollah" and 650 thousand dollars: the story of one "buried" NACP check
Exclusive
July 8, 12:25 PM • 81163 views
Pet registration in Kyiv's ASCs: how many applications have been submitted since the service launched
Exclusive
July 8, 11:24 AM • 62010 views
Four months without marketing in the pharmaceutical market: MP Dmytriieva explained why new rules have not yet been agreed upon
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+26°
1m/s
56%
743mm
Popular news
Air defense is operating in Kyiv Oblast, enemy drones detected - OMAJuly 8, 08:41 PM • 36356 views
State Ethnic Policy revealed signs of affiliation of the UOC (MP) with the ROCJuly 8, 08:57 PM • 22481 views
Air Force warned of a large number of Russian dronesJuly 8, 09:30 PM • 46941 views
In Ukraine, a large-scale air raid alert for the second time in a night due to the take-off of a MiG-31KJuly 9, 12:13 AM • 38827 views
In Dnipropetrovsk region, a tank training ground was illegally sown for years: an official will be prosecuted01:16 AM • 4993 views
Publications
Trump's Customs War with the EU: How will it end and how will it affect Ukraine?
Exclusive
05:26 AM • 24772 views
Case "Ukraine and the Netherlands v. Russia": ECHR to announce decision today04:00 AM • 67185 views
Is the salvation of business hidden in the competition for the election of a new head of the BEB?
Exclusive
July 8, 03:56 PM • 142797 views
A purchase with a political flavor: ARMA ordered a luxury special vehicle from a company linked to PoroshenkoJuly 8, 02:33 PM • 117090 views
Hetmantsev, "Hezbollah" and 650 thousand dollars: the story of one "buried" NACP check
Exclusive
July 8, 01:22 PM • 163660 views
Actual people
Donald Trump
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Andriy Yermak
Emmanuel Macron
Lindsey Graham
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
China
United Kingdom
France
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Michael Douglas is not going to return to acting unless "something special" happensJuly 7, 08:59 AM • 184389 views
Five thrilling adventure films: what to watch on hot daysJuly 5, 05:41 PM • 369907 views
Oasis reunited on stage after 16 years: gave first concertJuly 5, 08:59 AM • 204042 views
Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom confirm breakupJuly 4, 06:59 AM • 316587 views
The series "Mr. & Mrs. Smith" moves to Los Angeles: the second season will be filmed in CaliforniaJuly 3, 09:28 AM • 335188 views
Actual
MiG-31
The Guardian
MIM-104 Patriot
Fox News
FAB-500

Fire extinguished in Lutsk after massive Russian attack: consequences shown

Kyiv • UNN

 • 10 views

The fire that broke out in Lutsk as a result of a night missile attack by the Russian Federation on the territory of a garage cooperative and a private enterprise has been extinguished. There are no casualties; more than 50 rescuers and 11 units of State Emergency Service equipment worked at the scene.

Fire extinguished in Lutsk after massive Russian attack: consequences shown

In Lutsk, a fire that occurred after Russia's massive night attack was extinguished, the State Emergency Service of Ukraine reported on Wednesday, showing the consequences, writes UNN.

Tonight, as a result of a Russian missile attack in Lutsk, a fire broke out on the territory of a garage cooperative and one of the city's private enterprises. Firefighters extinguished the fire. According to preliminary information, there are no casualties.

- reported the State Emergency Service.

At the strike sites, as indicated, more than 50 rescuers, sappers, 11 units of State Emergency Service equipment, and other city emergency response services were working.

"Practically everything was flying towards Lutsk": Russia attacked Volyn with 5 missiles and about 50 drones09.07.25, 08:18 • 1513 views

Julia Shramko

Julia Shramko

War
State Emergency Service of Ukraine
Lutsk
Tesla
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
.
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
S&P 500
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
,
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
Brent Oil
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
.
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
Gold
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
,
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
Gas TTF
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
.
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9