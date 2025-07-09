Fire extinguished in Lutsk after massive Russian attack: consequences shown
Kyiv • UNN
The fire that broke out in Lutsk as a result of a night missile attack by the Russian Federation on the territory of a garage cooperative and a private enterprise has been extinguished. There are no casualties; more than 50 rescuers and 11 units of State Emergency Service equipment worked at the scene.
In Lutsk, a fire that occurred after Russia's massive night attack was extinguished, the State Emergency Service of Ukraine reported on Wednesday, showing the consequences, writes UNN.
Tonight, as a result of a Russian missile attack in Lutsk, a fire broke out on the territory of a garage cooperative and one of the city's private enterprises. Firefighters extinguished the fire. According to preliminary information, there are no casualties.
At the strike sites, as indicated, more than 50 rescuers, sappers, 11 units of State Emergency Service equipment, and other city emergency response services were working.
