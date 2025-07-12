$41.820.05
48.980.13
Supplies restored: Zelenskyy on the resumption of military aid to Ukraine
July 11, 07:13 PM
Supplies restored: Zelenskyy on the resumption of military aid to Ukraine
July 11, 02:42 PM
Responsibility "for that guy": should a company be liable for the actions of its counterparty?
July 11, 02:05 PM
Money without a quest: how SEPA can change the life of Ukrainian business and whether it will affect the euro exchange rate
July 11, 12:36 PM
Russia intends to enter Dnipropetrovsk Oblast 10 km deep - Budanov
July 11, 11:30 AM
Ten children poisoned after visiting water park in Zakarpattia – police
July 11, 09:10 AM
Attack on a doctor in Zaporizhzhia: details of the incident in the hospital emerged
July 11, 08:32 AM
TRC will analyze the work of NABU and SAP - Vlasenko
July 11, 07:47 AM
For over a day, Kyiv has been searching for the killer of an SBU colonel: what is known
July 11, 06:48 AM
Aviation enterprises should be included in Defence City, criteria need to be softened - Hudymenko
July 11, 06:21 AM
Streetlights were turned on in Kyiv in the middle of the day: Kyiv City State Administration explained the reason
July 11, 02:42 PM
July 11, 02:05 PM
World boxing champion arrested in Florida: details

Kyiv • UNN

 • 950 views

WBA lightweight world boxing champion Gervonta Davis was arrested in Florida on charges of domestic violence. This is not the first such incident involving him.

WBA lightweight boxing world champion Gervonta Davis was arrested in Florida. This was reported by UNN with reference to BoxingScene.

Details

It is noted that the police detained the boxer at 03:35 on Friday, July 11. The preliminary charge is "Battery – Domestic Violence", the bail amount will be determined later.

It should be noted that in 2022, Gervonta was already arrested for domestic violence. However, at that time, his girlfriend dropped the charges.

We should add that Gervonta Davis has had 31 fights in his professional career, winning 30 of them (28 by knockout) and suffering one defeat.

Recall

Last September, Ukrainian boxer Oleksandr Usyk was arrested at Krakow airport. Later, the boxer reported that "there was a misunderstanding that was quickly resolved."

SportsCrimes and emergencies
Florida
Tesla
