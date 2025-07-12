World boxing champion arrested in Florida: details

WBA lightweight boxing world champion Gervonta Davis was arrested in Florida. This was reported by UNN with reference to BoxingScene.

Details

It is noted that the police detained the boxer at 03:35 on Friday, July 11. The preliminary charge is "Battery – Domestic Violence", the bail amount will be determined later.

It should be noted that in 2022, Gervonta was already arrested for domestic violence. However, at that time, his girlfriend dropped the charges.

We should add that Gervonta Davis has had 31 fights in his professional career, winning 30 of them (28 by knockout) and suffering one defeat.

Recall

Last September, Ukrainian boxer Oleksandr Usyk was arrested at Krakow airport. Later, the boxer reported that "there was a misunderstanding that was quickly resolved."

Ukrainian boxer Vasiliy Lomachenko has announced his retirement from boxing.