Ukrainian boxer Vasiliy Lomachenko has announced his retirement from boxing.

The famous Ukrainian athlete, boxer Vasyl Lomachenko, has announced the end of his career. He announced this on Facebook, reports UNN.

Details

According to Lomachenko, there comes a moment in the life of any boxer when he hangs his gloves on a nail. This moment has also come in the life of the Ukrainian.

First of all, I would like to thank our God Jesus Christ for everything He has done for me, and led a small, vain boy on His path, which showed that recognition, history and legend are not the ultimate goal of existence. I am grateful for all the victories and defeats in the ring and in life - said Lomachenko.

Additionally

Earlier, UNN reported that IBF and IBO lightweight champion Vasyl Lomachenko suffered a serious back injury in training. He was prescribed an MRI, while it was not excluded that he would have a fight in 2025.

Also, UNN reported that Lomachenko had his last fight in May 2024, defeating George Kambosos.