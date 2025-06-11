Strike on Kharkiv: the number of victims and wounded has increased, children among the victims

The number of people killed as a result of the enemy attack on Kharkiv on the night of Wednesday, June 11, has risen to two. This was reported by the city's mayor, Ihor Terekhov, UNN informs.

Details

Also, according to him, the number of wounded in Kharkiv has increased to 28, including three children.

According to our Situation Center, 17 enemy UAV strikes were carried out on two districts of the city this night. - wrote Terekhov.

Earlier, he reported that strikes were recorded in one of the districts of Kharkiv on apartment buildings and private houses, "more than 15 apartments are on fire in a five-story building."

Recall

On June 7, the enemy struck 4 guided aerial bombs on the Shevchenkivskyi and Kyivskyi districts of Kharkiv. One of the hits was on the Children's Railway. As a result of the attack, 6 people died.

On the eve of the mayor of Kharkiv, Ihor Terekhov, reported that 5 people are still under the rubble. According to him, search and rescue operations continue day and night.

