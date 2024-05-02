Turkey wants to join the case of the South African Court of Justice against Israel

ukenru
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
March 1, 06:49 PM • 101891 views

Exclusive
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
March 1, 01:58 PM • 111970 views

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM • 154584 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 158168 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 254666 views

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 175009 views

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 166087 views

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 148441 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 228253 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 113106 views

Consequences of the attack on Zaporizhzhia: a woman was injured

March 1, 07:52 PM • 29400 views
Missile attack on Odesa port: two merchant ships damaged

March 1, 08:39 PM • 34249 views
Protest in Vermont: Vice President Vance is met with a rally in support of Ukraine after a dispute with Zelenskiy

March 1, 08:57 PM • 40379 views
Zelenskiy and Starmer discuss strategic partnership and sign important defense loan for Ukraine

March 1, 09:14 PM • 37855 views
Mass protests in Serbia: thousands of people take to the streets over train station tragedy

12:27 AM • 25312 views
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 254666 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 228253 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 214073 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 239699 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 226283 views
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

March 1, 06:49 PM • 101891 views
Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

March 1, 05:32 PM • 72624 views
Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

March 1, 04:47 PM • 79053 views
Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

March 1, 11:06 AM • 113741 views
Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

March 1, 08:56 AM • 114601 views
Turkey wants to join the case of the South African Court of Justice against Israel

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 105741 views

Turkey decides to join South Africa's case against Israel in the International Court of Justice, accusing Israel of committing genocide in Gaza.

Turkey wants to join South Africa's case in the UN's highest court as a plaintiff accusing Israel of committing genocide in the Palestinian territory of Gaza. Bloomberg reports UNN.

Details

I would like to announce for the first time that we have decided to join the case of South Africa v. Israel at the International Court of Justice

Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan said on Wednesday at a joint press conference with his Indonesian counterpart.

Fidan said Turkey had spent "some time" preparing an official statement on joining the case. "We will complete the legal work and then work on what else we can do with the allied countries," he said.

Addendum Addendum

In December, South Africa filed a lawsuit with the International Court of Justice. The following month, the court told Israel that it must act to prevent the killing and harm of innocent Palestinians in an interim ruling that did not require an immediate ceasefire in Gaza.

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has called Hamas militants "freedom fighters" and has repeatedly criticized Israel's behavior in the war, which was a response to the October 7 Hamas attacks that killed about 1,200 people and took about 250 hostages.

Unlike the United States and the European Union, Turkey does not consider Hamas a terrorist organization.

More than 34,000 Palestinians have been killed in the Israeli offensive, according to health officials in the Hamas-run enclave. The figures do not distinguish between combatants and civilians, and Israel claims that one-third of them are fighters.

International Court of Justice orders Israel to take measures to prevent acts of genocide in Gaza26.01.24, 15:11 • 20748 views

Lilia Podolyak

Lilia Podolyak

WarPolitics
international-court-of-justiceInternational Court of Justice
bloomberg-lpBloomberg L.P.
european-unionEuropean Union
south-africaSouth Africa
khakan-fidanHakan Fidan
turkeyTurkey
united-statesUnited States
sektor-hazaGaza Strip

