Turkey wants to join the case of the South African Court of Justice against Israel

Turkey wants to join South Africa's case in the UN's highest court as a plaintiff accusing Israel of committing genocide in the Palestinian territory of Gaza. Bloomberg reports UNN.

Details

I would like to announce for the first time that we have decided to join the case of South Africa v. Israel at the International Court of Justice Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan said on Wednesday at a joint press conference with his Indonesian counterpart.

Fidan said Turkey had spent "some time" preparing an official statement on joining the case. "We will complete the legal work and then work on what else we can do with the allied countries," he said.

Addendum Addendum

In December, South Africa filed a lawsuit with the International Court of Justice. The following month, the court told Israel that it must act to prevent the killing and harm of innocent Palestinians in an interim ruling that did not require an immediate ceasefire in Gaza.

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has called Hamas militants "freedom fighters" and has repeatedly criticized Israel's behavior in the war, which was a response to the October 7 Hamas attacks that killed about 1,200 people and took about 250 hostages.

Unlike the United States and the European Union, Turkey does not consider Hamas a terrorist organization.

More than 34,000 Palestinians have been killed in the Israeli offensive, according to health officials in the Hamas-run enclave. The figures do not distinguish between combatants and civilians, and Israel claims that one-third of them are fighters.

International Court of Justice orders Israel to take measures to prevent acts of genocide in Gaza