International Court of Justice orders Israel to take measures to prevent acts of genocide in Gaza

The UN's highest court did not order a ceasefire in Gaza, but demanded that Israel try to limit the number of casualties and destruction. This was reported by UNN with reference to Reuters.

Details

The International Court of Justice has concluded that it has jurisdiction over the issue of precautionary measures in the lawsuit against Israel over alleged genocide in the Gaza Strip. The Court stated that it could not refuse to consider the case and would not terminate the case, as requested by Israel. It also ordered Israel to take measures to prevent and punish direct incitement to genocide during the war in Gaza.

The State of Israel must take all measures within its power to prevent the commission of all acts falling within the scope of Article II of the Convention on the Prevention of Genocide - the court decision says.

The Government of South Africa welcomed the measures proposed by the ICJ.

Recall

On December 29, 2023, South Africa filed a lawsuit in the International Court of Justice in The Hague against Israel for alleged violations of the Convention on the Prevention and Punishment of the Crime of Genocide. As part of the case, hearings were held on the precautionary measures that the court has the right to impose to prevent the situation from escalating, during which Israel statedthat South Africa had submitted distorted information to the court.

