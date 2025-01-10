Power restored in Troyeschyna after a serious accident at a power substation
Kyiv • UNN
A serious accident occurred at a power substation in the Desnianskyi district of Kyiv, leaving 68,000 families without electricity. As of 09:30 a.m., DTEK power engineers restored power supply.
As of 09:30, houses in the Desnianskyi district of Kyiv that were de-energized due to a serious accident at one of the power substations have been restored to power, DTEK reported on Friday, UNN reports.
This morning, an accident occurred at a substation in the Desnianskyi district of Kyiv. As a result, 68,000 families were left without electricity. As of 09:30, power engineers managed to restore the power.
Earlier it was reported that an accident occurred at one of the power substations in the capital, which left some houses in Troyeschyna without electricity.