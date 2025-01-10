Power restored in Troyeschyna after a serious accident at a power substation

As of 09:30, houses in the Desnianskyi district of Kyiv that were de-energized due to a serious accident at one of the power substations have been restored to power, DTEK reported on Friday, UNN reports.

This morning, an accident occurred at a substation in the Desnianskyi district of Kyiv. As a result, 68,000 families were left without electricity. As of 09:30, power engineers managed to restore the power. - , DTEK said in a statement.

Earlier it was reported that an accident occurred at one of the power substations in the capital, which left some houses in Troyeschyna without electricity.