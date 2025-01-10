Japan expands sanctions against Russia for war in Ukraine: details

ukenru
Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
08:24 PM • 14964 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 138722 views

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 122650 views

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 130676 views

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 131256 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 166096 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 109817 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM • 160155 views

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM • 104327 views

Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year
February 27, 05:54 PM • 113901 views

Popular news
Macron urged Europe to abandon “happy vassalization” towards the US

February 28, 11:38 AM • 73355 views
Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

February 28, 02:48 PM • 124527 views
Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

03:20 PM • 122993 views
Trump argues with Zelensky: why there was a misunderstanding

06:08 PM • 68139 views
Trump after a dispute with Zelensky: “He can come back when he is ready for peace”

06:35 PM • 82616 views
Publications
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 138722 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 166096 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 160155 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 188122 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 177453 views
Actual people
Actual places
UNN Lite
Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

03:20 PM • 122993 views
Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

February 28, 02:48 PM • 124527 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

February 28, 09:59 AM • 141055 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

February 28, 09:03 AM • 132848 views
Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

February 26, 05:09 PM • 150231 views
Japan expands sanctions against Russia for war in Ukraine: details

Japan expands sanctions against Russia for war in Ukraine: details

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 65039 views

The Japanese government imposed new sanctions against Russia, freezing the assets of 45 individuals and organizations. Starting January 23, the export of 335 goods, including motorcycles and specialty vehicle components, will also be banned.

On Friday, January 10, the Japanese government announced the introduction of additional sanctions against Russia over its invasion of Ukraine and a ban on exports to Russia of a number of other goods. This was reported by UNN with reference to Japan Times.

Details

A total of 33 entities and 12 individuals, including a North Korean national, were added to the Japanese list of assets frozen under the currency and foreign trade laws. In addition, 53 organizations from countries including Russia, China and Turkey are now subject to export bans and other measures.

Starting January 23, Japan will also ban exports to Russia of another 335 goods, including small motorcycles and components for special vehicles such as cranes.

The additional steps “are intended to contribute to international efforts for peace,” said Yoshimasa Hayashi, Chief Cabinet Secretary of Japan, at a press conference. “Japan will continue to work in cooperation with the international community, including its G7 partners.

Recall

US President Joe Biden's administration plans to impose additional sanctions against Russia over its war with Ukraine, targeting its oil revenues by taking action against tankers carrying Russian oil.

Tatiana Kraevskaya

Tatiana Kraevskaya

News of the World
north-koreaNorth Korea
chinaChina
japanJapan
turkeyTurkey
ukraineUkraine

