Japan expands sanctions against Russia for war in Ukraine: details

On Friday, January 10, the Japanese government announced the introduction of additional sanctions against Russia over its invasion of Ukraine and a ban on exports to Russia of a number of other goods. This was reported by UNN with reference to Japan Times.

Details

A total of 33 entities and 12 individuals, including a North Korean national, were added to the Japanese list of assets frozen under the currency and foreign trade laws. In addition, 53 organizations from countries including Russia, China and Turkey are now subject to export bans and other measures.

Starting January 23, Japan will also ban exports to Russia of another 335 goods, including small motorcycles and components for special vehicles such as cranes.

The additional steps “are intended to contribute to international efforts for peace,” said Yoshimasa Hayashi, Chief Cabinet Secretary of Japan, at a press conference. “Japan will continue to work in cooperation with the international community, including its G7 partners.

Recall

US President Joe Biden's administration plans to impose additional sanctions against Russia over its war with Ukraine, targeting its oil revenues by taking action against tankers carrying Russian oil.