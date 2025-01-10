ukenru
Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year
World banks will lay off up to 200 thousand employees due to artificial intelligence: what is known

World banks will lay off up to 200 thousand employees due to artificial intelligence: what is known

Kyiv  •  UNN

Global banks are planning to cut about 200 thousand jobs in 3-5 years due to the introduction of AI. According to forecasts, it can increase bank profits by up to 17% in 2027.

World banks will cut about 200 thousand jobs in the next 3-5 years as artificial intelligence encroaches on the tasks currently performed by people. This is reported by Bloomberg, according to UNN.

Details

According to a survey of IT executives at large financial institutions, the average staff reduction may be 3%, although almost a quarter of respondents expect a reduction of 5% to 10%.

According to Bloomberg Intelligence senior analyst Tomasz Notzel, any job involving routine, repetitive tasks is at risk.

AI will not eliminate them completely, but rather, it will lead to a transformation of the workforce

- the analyst added.

Despite the employment risks, analysts believe that the transformation of the workforce will boost productivity.

For example, artificial intelligence can increase bank profits by up to 17% in 2027, and 80% of executives predict a 5% increase in efficiency in the coming years

- the publication writes.

It is also noted that banks, which spent years modernizing their IT systems to speed up processes and cut costs after the financial crisis, have begun to use a new generation of AI tools that can further improve productivity.

In a June report, Citi said that artificial intelligence is likely to displace more jobs in the banking industry than in any other sector, with about 54% of banking jobs having a high potential for automation

- the post says.

However, many firms emphasize that the change will result in a shift in roles due to technology, not a complete replacement.

As reported, in early August last year, the European Union enacted a law on artificial intelligence, which is called the first such regulatory document in the world.

Earlier, International Monetary Fund Managing Director Kristalina Georgieva said that the development and spread of artificial intelligence technologies would hit the global labor market "like a tsunami.

Recall

Zoom Communications Inc. has announced a name change, leaving aside "Video Communications" to position itself as an AI-focused workplace platform. 

Vita Zelenetska

Vita Zelenetska

