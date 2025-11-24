To strengthen interaction: Prosecutor General Kravchenko proposed to the Danish Ambassador to hold a joint meeting with representatives of Danish business in Ukraine

$42.270.11
48.700.19
ukenru
Exclusive
01:47 PM • 1296 views
Transfer of German Skyranger 35 to Ukraine: what tasks the vehicle can performPhotoVideo
Exclusive
01:20 PM • 5950 views
Aviation on the brink: without tax breaks, Ukraine risks losing a strategic industry
01:04 PM • 6984 views
"Absolute chaos reigned": WP learned about Trump's level of involvement amid peace plan talks
12:38 PM • 7216 views
At the EU talks, an agreement was reached on the need the peace plan to be reworked due to the "unacceptability" of some proposals - Tusk
12:29 PM • 7062 views
"Peace in Ukraine will not come overnight" - German Chancellor calls on Europe to maintain unity in approach to peace plan
11:50 AM • 6278 views
Tomorrow, a meeting of the Coalition of the Willing will take place - Media
11:25 AM • 9132 views
Night arrest instead of round-the-clock: the appellate court softened the pre-trial detention measure for the Odrex doctor in the case of Adnan Kivan's death
10:32 AM • 10853 views
Ukrainian bonds jump on peace talks – Bloomberg
09:58 AM • 10346 views
Russian information about the appearance of DPRK military in the Zaporizhzhia direction has no confirmation - CPD
08:41 AM • 8874 views
Russia attacked energy facilities in 4 regions, the most difficult situation is in Dnipropetrovsk region, schedules continue - Ministry of Energy
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+3°
2.2m/s
68%
748mm
Electricity outage schedules
Popular news
German Chancellor rejects US idea of Russia rejoining G8November 24, 05:08 AM • 33224 views
"Wicked" Part Two Breaks Box Office RecordsNovember 24, 07:49 AM • 20830 views
German actor Udo Kier, known for his roles in "My Own Private Idaho" and "Flesh for Frankenstein," has died at 8108:11 AM • 16934 views
EU leaders gather for emergency meeting on Ukraine war peace talks: Politico learns details08:21 AM • 13599 views
Trump on possible progress in peace talks: "Don't believe it until you see it, but something good may be happening"10:50 AM • 13082 views
Publications
Transfer of German Skyranger 35 to Ukraine: what tasks the vehicle can performPhotoVideo
Exclusive
01:47 PM • 1270 views
Aviation on the brink: without tax breaks, Ukraine risks losing a strategic industry
Exclusive
01:20 PM • 5912 views
Some EU countries restrict aid to Ukrainian refugees: what the UN says
Exclusive
November 24, 07:12 AM • 34844 views
Astrological forecast for Ukraine for the week: the second wave of deep processes
Exclusive
November 23, 09:30 AM • 60729 views
Five films about winter adventures: what to watch this weekendVideoNovember 21, 06:00 PM • 138209 views
Advertisement
Actual people
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Donald Trump
António Costa
Marco Rubio
Ursula von der Leyen
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
Geneva
Germany
Lviv
Advertisement
UNN Lite
German actor Udo Kier, known for his roles in "My Own Private Idaho" and "Flesh for Frankenstein," has died at 8108:11 AM • 17318 views
"Wicked" Part Two Breaks Box Office RecordsNovember 24, 07:49 AM • 21217 views
Demi Lovato danced on a yacht and talked about working on a documentaryNovember 22, 07:12 PM • 39357 views
Wife of US Vice President Vance spotted without wedding ring during official eventVideoNovember 22, 08:13 AM • 49886 views
Former French President Sarkozy to release memoirs about his 20 days in prisonPhotoNovember 22, 07:49 AM • 51564 views
Actual
Technology
Social network
Marder (infantry fighting vehicle)
MIM-104 Patriot
The Washington Post

To strengthen interaction: Prosecutor General Kravchenko proposed to the Danish Ambassador to hold a joint meeting with representatives of Danish business in Ukraine

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1110 views

Prosecutor General Ruslan Kravchenko met with Danish Ambassador Thomas Lund-Sørensen, discussing business protection and cooperation in the security sector. They also touched upon the investigation of international crimes committed by the Russian Federation and the establishment of a Special Tribunal.

To strengthen interaction: Prosecutor General Kravchenko proposed to the Danish Ambassador to hold a joint meeting with representatives of Danish business in Ukraine

Prosecutor General of Ukraine Ruslan Kravchenko held a meaningful and productive meeting with the Ambassador of the Kingdom of Denmark to Ukraine, Thomas Lund-Sørensen. They discussed specific steps taken by the Prosecutor General's Office to protect businesses, the possibility of a joint meeting with representatives of Danish businesses in Ukraine, and cooperation in the field of security, UNN reports.

Today I had a very meaningful and productive meeting with the Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of the Kingdom of Denmark to Ukraine, Mr. Thomas Lund-Sørensen. I sincerely congratulated Mr. Ambassador on his appointment and noted his enormous experience in diplomatic service and cybersecurity. I am confident that he will continue to strengthen the partnership between our countries. We especially appreciate Denmark's principled position, as its support is important not only in the defense and humanitarian spheres, but also in the diplomatic and investment planes.

- Kravchenko reported.

According to the Prosecutor General, in the context of cooperation between the countries within the framework of the export-investment fund, through which Denmark invests in Ukrainian companies, specific steps taken by the Prosecutor General's Office to protect businesses were discussed.

I told Mr. Ambassador about the online platform "StopPressure" and also proposed to hold a joint meeting with representatives of Danish businesses in Ukraine to strengthen cooperation.

- Kravchenko added.

"No one in Ukraine has done this": Kravchenko revealed the scale of criminal proceedings closures against businesses16.10.25, 18:32 • 115314 views

According to the Prosecutor General, special attention was paid to work within the framework of the Security Cooperation Agreement, in particular regarding the investigation of international crimes committed by the Russian Federation. Kravchenko emphasized that this direction remains key for us. Unfortunately, the number of war crimes committed by the Russian Federation is growing, and, as a result, the number of victims is also increasing. If last year about 130,000 such crimes were recorded, today this figure exceeds 194,000 episodes.

According to him, Denmark's support in establishing a Special Tribunal for the crime of aggression against Ukraine is another real step towards punishing those responsible for all the atrocities committed. The Prosecutor General is convinced that the Special Tribunal will be a place where all criminals will face justice and receive a fair punishment.

First extradition of a Russian serviceman, Special Tribunal, and coordination of further steps: Kravchenko summarized his visit to Lithuania31.10.25, 14:24 • 3379 views

I separately thanked Mr. Ambassador for Denmark's accession to Ukraine's lawsuit against Russia regarding genocide in the International Court of Justice. Our peoples are united by a common goal - to stop aggression, bring the perpetrators to justice, and ensure a peaceful future for our children. Thank you, Denmark, for all that has already been done, and for your readiness to further strengthen cooperation!

- Kravchenko summarized.

Addition

On July 8, Prosecutor General Kravchenko announced an audit of "stalled" business cases at the Prosecutor General's Office. According to him, these are cases that have not been investigated for years, did not contain objective data of a crime, and had no judicial prospects.

Quality audit: Kravchenko reported the closure of over 3,700 "stalled" criminal proceedings08.07.25, 17:00 • 1907 views

On September 2, Kravchenko presented the "StopPressure" portal to simplify business life and prevent pressure. The portal will ensure constant operational communication, protecting honest businesses.

On October 7, Ruslan Kravchenko reported that after a month of operation of the "StopPressure" portal, which was established to ensure direct communication between businesses and the prosecutor's office, 12 businesses achieved results.

Antonina Tumanova

Politics
War in Ukraine
Ruslan Kravchenko
Prosecutor General of Ukraine
International Court of Justice
United Nations
Denmark
Ukraine