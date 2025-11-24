To strengthen interaction: Prosecutor General Kravchenko proposed to the Danish Ambassador to hold a joint meeting with representatives of Danish business in Ukraine

Prosecutor General of Ukraine Ruslan Kravchenko held a meaningful and productive meeting with the Ambassador of the Kingdom of Denmark to Ukraine, Thomas Lund-Sørensen. They discussed specific steps taken by the Prosecutor General's Office to protect businesses, the possibility of a joint meeting with representatives of Danish businesses in Ukraine, and cooperation in the field of security, UNN reports.

Today I had a very meaningful and productive meeting with the Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of the Kingdom of Denmark to Ukraine, Mr. Thomas Lund-Sørensen. I sincerely congratulated Mr. Ambassador on his appointment and noted his enormous experience in diplomatic service and cybersecurity. I am confident that he will continue to strengthen the partnership between our countries. We especially appreciate Denmark's principled position, as its support is important not only in the defense and humanitarian spheres, but also in the diplomatic and investment planes. - Kravchenko reported.

According to the Prosecutor General, in the context of cooperation between the countries within the framework of the export-investment fund, through which Denmark invests in Ukrainian companies, specific steps taken by the Prosecutor General's Office to protect businesses were discussed.

I told Mr. Ambassador about the online platform "StopPressure" and also proposed to hold a joint meeting with representatives of Danish businesses in Ukraine to strengthen cooperation. - Kravchenko added.

"No one in Ukraine has done this": Kravchenko revealed the scale of criminal proceedings closures against businesses

According to the Prosecutor General, special attention was paid to work within the framework of the Security Cooperation Agreement, in particular regarding the investigation of international crimes committed by the Russian Federation. Kravchenko emphasized that this direction remains key for us. Unfortunately, the number of war crimes committed by the Russian Federation is growing, and, as a result, the number of victims is also increasing. If last year about 130,000 such crimes were recorded, today this figure exceeds 194,000 episodes.

According to him, Denmark's support in establishing a Special Tribunal for the crime of aggression against Ukraine is another real step towards punishing those responsible for all the atrocities committed. The Prosecutor General is convinced that the Special Tribunal will be a place where all criminals will face justice and receive a fair punishment.

First extradition of a Russian serviceman, Special Tribunal, and coordination of further steps: Kravchenko summarized his visit to Lithuania

I separately thanked Mr. Ambassador for Denmark's accession to Ukraine's lawsuit against Russia regarding genocide in the International Court of Justice. Our peoples are united by a common goal - to stop aggression, bring the perpetrators to justice, and ensure a peaceful future for our children. Thank you, Denmark, for all that has already been done, and for your readiness to further strengthen cooperation! - Kravchenko summarized.

Addition

On July 8, Prosecutor General Kravchenko announced an audit of "stalled" business cases at the Prosecutor General's Office. According to him, these are cases that have not been investigated for years, did not contain objective data of a crime, and had no judicial prospects.

Quality audit: Kravchenko reported the closure of over 3,700 "stalled" criminal proceedings

On September 2, Kravchenko presented the "StopPressure" portal to simplify business life and prevent pressure. The portal will ensure constant operational communication, protecting honest businesses.

On October 7, Ruslan Kravchenko reported that after a month of operation of the "StopPressure" portal, which was established to ensure direct communication between businesses and the prosecutor's office, 12 businesses achieved results.