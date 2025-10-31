First extradition of a Russian serviceman, Special Tribunal, and coordination of further steps: Kravchenko summarized his visit to Lithuania

Prosecutor General of Ukraine Ruslan Kravchenko summarized his visit to Lithuania, the main purpose of which was the first-ever extradition of a Russian serviceman for war crimes committed on the territory of Ukraine, stating that coordination of further steps in this direction took place with Lithuanian colleagues, writes UNN.

Principledness. Justice. Partnership. On October 30-31, I made a working visit to the Republic of Lithuania. The main goal is the first-ever extradition of a Russian serviceman for war crimes committed on the territory of Ukraine, and coordination of further steps in this direction. - Kravchenko reported.

The Prosecutor General held two key meetings, which, according to him, "once again confirmed the strategic unity of our states."

One of them is a meeting with the President of Lithuania, Mr. Gitanas Nausėda.

"I had the honor, on behalf of the Ukrainian people, to express sincere gratitude for the unwavering support of our state, which has not ceased since the first days of Russian aggression. Our first meeting with Mr. President took place back in August 2023, when I headed the Kyiv Regional Military Administration. Then he personally spoke with people who survived the occupation and promised: Lithuania will be with Ukraine for as long as it takes. Today we see that this promise is backed by concrete actions," Kravchenko said.

According to him, the parties discussed key areas of cooperation in the field of justice:

creation of a Special Tribunal to bring to justice for the crime of aggression;

inevitability of punishment for all those involved in war crimes;

Lithuania's support in the international arena, thanks to which the voice of justice sounds loud and clear.

"I separately thanked Lithuania for its assistance in restoring the social and educational infrastructure of the Kyiv region, in particular, the kindergarten in Irpin and the Borodyanka lyceum," the Prosecutor General said.

The second meeting was with the Prosecutor General of Lithuania, Ms. Nida Grunskienė.

We have cemented a result that has already gone down in history: the extradition of a Russian serviceman based on the principle of universal jurisdiction. - Kravchenko noted.

According to him, with his Lithuanian colleague, they focused on further steps:

deepening cooperation within the Joint Investigation Team (JIT) "Ukraine Case";

strengthening coordination on countering the recruitment of temporarily displaced citizens of Ukraine by Russian special services;

countering cross-border fraud, our joint groups demonstrate significant results in cases of so-called "call centers";

strengthening the work of the International Centre for the Prosecution of the Crime of Aggression (ICPA).

"I separately thanked my Lithuanian colleagues for the material and technical support of the frontline prosecutor's offices. For us, this is real, concrete assistance that strengthens our resilience," the Prosecutor General said.

"I am sincerely grateful to the Republic of Lithuania for its principled position, solidarity, and true partnership. Tautos jėga vienybėje – the strength of the people is in unity!" - Kravchenko concluded.

"Historic event": Kravchenko announced the first case of a Russian serviceman being handed over to a foreign state for trial