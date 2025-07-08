Quality audit: Kravchenko reported the closure of over 3,700 "stalled" criminal proceedings

The Office of the Prosecutor General of Ukraine has closed 3,756 criminal proceedings out of more than 20,000 proceedings that were previously identified by an audit. These are cases that had not been investigated for years, did not contain objective data of a crime, and had no judicial prospect. This was reported by Prosecutor General Ruslan Kravchenko, according to UNN.

Last week, I spoke about the quantitative audit. It concerned the existing 20,000 criminal proceedings against business entities. Now let's move on to the qualitative audit and its first results — 3,756 criminal proceedings have been CLOSED. - wrote Kravchenko.

According to him, formally these proceedings had explanations, but they had not been investigated for years; they did not contain objective data confirming the elements or event of a crime; ultimately, they had no judicial prospect.

Regarding other cases, Kravchenko said that in more than 4,700 proceedings, necessary examinations have been appointed and are already being conducted; 120 proceedings have been sent to court.

"The work continues," he added.

Recall

On July 3, Kravchenko stated that the audit of criminal cases related to business revealed serious discrepancies with official statistics: instead of the declared 6,249, there were more than 20,000 proceedings.

