Hetmantsev, "Hezbollah" and 650 thousand dollars: the story of one "buried" NACP check
Hetmantsev, "Hezbollah" and 650 thousand dollars: the story of one "buried" NACP check
Pet registration in Kyiv's ASCs: how many applications have been submitted since the service launched
Four months without marketing in the pharmaceutical market: MP Dmytriieva explained why new rules have not yet been agreed upon
Trump promised Zelenskyy to immediately send 10 Patriot missiles - Axios
Zelenskyy informed Ukraine's Ambassador to the USA Markarova about her replacement – sources
July 9 will be one of the hottest days in Ukraine, perhaps the hottest in Europe - meteorologist
In Sumy, in the first half of 2025, more than eight times more buildings were damaged than last year
US sends additional defensive weapons to Ukraine at Trump's direction
Ukraine can start EU accession talks without unanimous support - Stefanishyna
Wave of attacks on TCCs: what is behind Russian strikes and whether the work of the centers is under threat
Quality audit: Kravchenko reported the closure of over 3,700 "stalled" criminal proceedings

Kyiv • UNN

 • 291 views

The Prosecutor General's Office closed 3,756 criminal proceedings out of more than 20,000 identified by the audit. In over 4,700 proceedings, expert examinations were ordered, and 120 were sent to court.

Quality audit: Kravchenko reported the closure of over 3,700 "stalled" criminal proceedings

The Office of the Prosecutor General of Ukraine has closed 3,756 criminal proceedings out of more than 20,000 proceedings that were previously identified by an audit. These are cases that had not been investigated for years, did not contain objective data of a crime, and had no judicial prospect. This was reported by Prosecutor General Ruslan Kravchenko, according to UNN.

Last week, I spoke about the quantitative audit. It concerned the existing 20,000 criminal proceedings against business entities. Now let's move on to the qualitative audit and its first results — 3,756 criminal proceedings have been CLOSED.

- wrote Kravchenko.

According to him, formally these proceedings had explanations, but they had not been investigated for years; they did not contain objective data confirming the elements or event of a crime; ultimately, they had no judicial prospect.

Regarding other cases, Kravchenko said that in more than 4,700 proceedings, necessary examinations have been appointed and are already being conducted; 120 proceedings have been sent to court.

"The work continues," he added.

Recall

On July 3, Kravchenko stated that the audit of criminal cases related to business revealed serious discrepancies with official statistics: instead of the declared 6,249, there were more than 20,000 proceedings.

Prosecutor General Kravchenko announced a chatbot for business inquiries04.07.25, 17:20 • 1025 views

Tatiana Kraevskaya

Tatiana Kraevskaya

PoliticsCrimes and emergencies
Ruslan Kravchenko
Ukraine
Tesla
