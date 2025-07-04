Prosecutor General Kravchenko announced a chatbot for business inquiries

Prosecutor General Ruslan Kravchenko, during a meeting with business representatives, announced that a chatbot is planned to be launched, through which businesses will be able to send complaints and inquiries regarding open criminal proceedings. This was reported by a correspondent of UNN.

Details

As Kravchenko stated, all complaints and inquiries from businesses received by the chatbot will be automatically forwarded to the relevant deputies or heads of departments of the Prosecutor General's Office - depending on the details of the case.

Earlier

On July 3, Kravchenko reported that an audit of criminal cases related to business revealed serious discrepancies with official statistics: instead of the stated 6,249, there were over 20,000 proceedings. All of them require review, which may end in one of three scenarios - from closing cases to transferring them to court.

