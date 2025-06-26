"Did not meet expectations": Prosecutor General Kravchenko announced the reorganization of the Department of Criminal Policy and Investment Protection

Prosecutor General Ruslan Kravchenko announced the reorganization of the Department of Criminal Policy and Investment Protection of the Prosecutor General's Office, which was supposed to play a key role in ensuring the rights of investors and businesses, but did not meet expectations. Kravchenko wrote about this in Telegram, reports UNN.



Details

Today I reorganized the Department of Criminal Policy and Investment Protection. This unit was supposed to play a key role in ensuring the rights of investors and businesses, but it did not meet expectations. In practice, its activities were reduced to nominal meetings and bureaucratic procedures - Kravchenko said.

"Instead of bureaucracy – actions and decisions": Kravchenko began work as Prosecutor General, spoke about specific tasks

He noted that business needs not formalities, but transparent rules, predictability and effective protection.

"Entrepreneurship can function even in difficult war conditions if it is not interfered with. However, business must also operate within the legal framework. Our focus is mediation. I will ensure legal communication with business and justice. This will also be the area of responsibility of my deputies, heads of relevant structural units, and on the ground - heads of regional prosecutor's offices, and not just one department, as it was before. This will become a real interaction to solve urgent issues. And, of course, the reorganization in no way stops the fulfillment of all obligations of the prosecutor's office within the framework of European integration processes," Kravchenko added.

Prosecutor General Kravchenko announced changes in the approach to the participation of prosecutors in the investigation of violent crimes against children

Let us remind

Prosecutor General of Ukraine Ruslan Kravchenko decided to cancel the Regulation on the procedure for selecting candidates for the personnel reserve. He emphasized that the pilot project of this initiative did not fulfill the main tasks assigned to it.

People's Deputy of Ukraine, Head of the Subcommittee on Criminal Procedural Legislation and Operational Investigative Activities Yulia Yatsyk supported the initiative of Prosecutor General Ruslan Kravchenko, who canceled the selection of prosecutors through the personnel reserve.

Prosecutor General Kravchenko has three deputies: their names have been announced