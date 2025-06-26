"Did not meet expectations": Prosecutor General Kravchenko announced the reorganization of the Department of Criminal Policy and Investment Protection

$41.660.13
48.320.18
ukenru
<p>Меджліс намагається залучити Туреччину для повернення кримських політв'язнів - Чубаров</p>
Exclusive
10:24 AM • 14733 views
<p>Меджліс намагається залучити Туреччину для повернення кримських політв'язнів - Чубаров</p>
Exclusive
09:58 AM • 54816 views
Covering up or turning a blind eye? ARMA Head Duma ignores the scandal with his deputy and “Ukrbud”
08:26 AM • 39482 views
Summer offensive of Russians: Syrskyi speaks about the situation at the front
Exclusive
08:12 AM • 97876 views
NATO Summit in The Hague: key decisions and what Ukraine can now hope for
Exclusive
07:30 AM • 58207 views
What happens to aviation equipment after it has "served its purpose" - expert comments
June 26, 06:55 AM • 55247 views
Massive "Reserve+" crash on June 26: Ministry of Defense announced when the situation will stabilize
June 25, 07:38 PM • 64260 views
Ukraine and the Council of Europe signed an agreement on the establishment of a Special Tribunal
June 25, 04:35 PM • 91389 views
Discussed the purchase of American air defense systems and co-production of drones: Zelensky revealed details of the meeting with Trump
June 25, 03:23 PM • 94226 views
Putin will not attend the BRICS summit due to the ICC warrant - media
June 25, 02:34 PM • 91766 views
Trump believes Putin would like to get out of the war
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+22°
3m/s
52%
747mm
Popular news
Russian attack on Dnipro on June 24 claimed lives of 20 peopleJune 26, 05:44 AM • 72236 views
Villeneuve moves from "Dune" to "007": will direct the next Bond filmJune 26, 07:00 AM • 46567 views
European Commission President von der Leyen faces a vote of no confidence over Pfizergate07:37 AM • 15391 views
Viktor Orban's VOKS2025 "Referendum": The Number of Hungarians Against Ukraine's EU Membership Revealed08:18 AM • 68183 views
EU Summit starts in Brussels: Ukraine and defense in the spotlight09:38 AM • 20018 views
Publications
Covering up or turning a blind eye? ARMA Head Duma ignores the scandal with his deputy and “Ukrbud”
Exclusive
09:58 AM • 54816 views
NATO Summit in The Hague: key decisions and what Ukraine can now hope for
Exclusive
08:12 AM • 97876 views
Back to the old tricks? Kuzminykh is interested in 10 million hryvnias to be allocated to Zhytomyr hospitalsJune 25, 05:45 PM • 107545 views
The backbone of Ukraine's helicopter aviation: the Mi helicopter family remains indispensable in military operationsJune 25, 05:24 PM • 113933 views
Pharmaceutical inflation and government miscalculation: marketing was banned, but drug prices did not decreaseJune 25, 04:14 PM • 121033 views
Advertisement
Actual people
Donald Trump
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Robert Fico
Oleksandr Syrskyi
Recep Tayyip Erdogan
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
Turkey
Iran
Hungary
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom broke up after nine years together01:18 PM • 728 views
Villeneuve moves from "Dune" to "007": will direct the next Bond filmJune 26, 07:00 AM • 47203 views
Fans outraged: The "Simpsons" season finale hinted at Marge's deathJune 25, 05:48 PM • 47432 views
The most expensive wedding of the year has begun: Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos and his fiancée arrived in Venice, despite protestsJune 25, 04:39 PM • 55338 views
I'm going to go and "punch" him: Trump on the NATO Secretary General who called him "daddy"June 25, 03:21 PM • 49391 views
Actual
MIM-104 Patriot
Facebook
BFM TV
The New York Times
Fox News

"Did not meet expectations": Prosecutor General Kravchenko announced the reorganization of the Department of Criminal Policy and Investment Protection

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1522 views

Prosecutor General Ruslan Kravchenko reorganized the Department of Criminal Policy and Investment Protection due to unmet expectations. Business needs transparent rules and effective protection, not bureaucracy, so the focus will be on mediation.

"Did not meet expectations": Prosecutor General Kravchenko announced the reorganization of the Department of Criminal Policy and Investment Protection

Prosecutor General Ruslan Kravchenko announced the reorganization of the Department of Criminal Policy and Investment Protection of the Prosecutor General's Office, which was supposed to play a key role in ensuring the rights of investors and businesses, but did not meet expectations. Kravchenko wrote about this in Telegram, reports UNN.

Details

Today I reorganized the Department of Criminal Policy and Investment Protection. This unit was supposed to play a key role in ensuring the rights of investors and businesses, but it did not meet expectations. In practice, its activities were reduced to nominal meetings and bureaucratic procedures

- Kravchenko said.

"Instead of bureaucracy – actions and decisions": Kravchenko began work as Prosecutor General, spoke about specific tasks23.06.25, 09:17 • 2614 views

He noted that business needs not formalities, but transparent rules, predictability and effective protection.

"Entrepreneurship can function even in difficult war conditions if it is not interfered with. However, business must also operate within the legal framework. Our focus is mediation. I will ensure legal communication with business and justice. This will also be the area of responsibility of my deputies, heads of relevant structural units, and on the ground - heads of regional prosecutor's offices, and not just one department, as it was before. This will become a real interaction to solve urgent issues. And, of course, the reorganization in no way stops the fulfillment of all obligations of the prosecutor's office within the framework of European integration processes," Kravchenko added.

Prosecutor General Kravchenko announced changes in the approach to the participation of prosecutors in the investigation of violent crimes against children23.06.25, 13:46 • 2076 views

Let us remind

Prosecutor General of Ukraine Ruslan Kravchenko decided to cancel the Regulation on the procedure for selecting candidates for the personnel reserve. He emphasized that the pilot project of this initiative did not fulfill the main tasks assigned to it.

People's Deputy of Ukraine, Head of the Subcommittee on Criminal Procedural Legislation and Operational Investigative Activities Yulia Yatsyk supported the initiative of Prosecutor General Ruslan Kravchenko, who canceled the selection of prosecutors through the personnel reserve.

Prosecutor General Kravchenko has three deputies: their names have been announced25.06.25, 11:40 • 6354 views

Pavlo Bashynskyi

Pavlo Bashynskyi

EconomyPolitics
Telegram
Ruslan Kravchenko
Prosecutor General of Ukraine
Ukraine
Tesla
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
.
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
S&P 500
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
,
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
Brent Oil
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
.
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
Gold
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
,
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
Gas TTF
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
.
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9