"Instead of bureaucracy – actions and decisions": Kravchenko began work as Prosecutor General, spoke about specific tasks

Kyiv • UNN

 • 532 views

Ruslan Kravchenko began his work as Prosecutor General without bureaucratic introductions. He disclosed priorities, which include the fight against corruption, coordination of law enforcement agencies and control over budget funds, as well as the protection of business rights and the inevitability of punishment for war criminals.

Prosecutor General of Ukraine Ruslan Kravchenko began his work in the new position, stating that there would be no bureaucratic ritual of presentation by the President. He also outlined priority tasks for the prosecutor's office, including the inevitability of punishment for criminals and coordination of law enforcement agencies. This was reported by UNN with reference to Ruslan Kravchenko's post on Telegram.

Today I begin my work as Prosecutor General. There will be no old, bureaucratic ritual of presentation by the President of Ukraine, and this is a joint and balanced decision between him and me. First, the President of Ukraine is on a business trip today, resolving truly important issues for our state at the international level, particularly those concerning strengthening our protection – all Ukrainians, the entire state. This is a priority that needs no explanation. Second, we are not wasting time on empty formalities and are moving away from Soviet habits. Instead of bureaucracy – actions and decisions. Instead of celebrations – responsibility. This is a sign of changes and a systematic approach to work that we are implementing from day one

- Kravchenko wrote.

Zelenskyy appointed Ruslan Kravchenko as Prosecutor General21.06.25, 12:38 • 137722 views

The Prosecutor General also spoke about the context of the tasks and clear priorities in his position:

• strengthening the role of the prosecutor's office as the main coordinator of the work of law enforcement agencies in the field of crime combating and the functioning of the criminal justice system as a whole;

• ensuring real trust in the prosecutor's office from both our society and the public, as well as from our international partners;

• control over the legality of budget funds use, zero tolerance for manifestations of corruption in any sphere;

• creating conditions for further implementation of effective guarantees for protecting the rights and legitimate interests of business;

• ensuring justice in every criminal proceeding, and primarily those related to national security;

• personal control over the effectiveness of criminal proceedings related to encroachments on the life and health of children and minors;

• the inevitability of punishment for criminals both in national courts and at the international level, with a special emphasis on crimes of aggression and war crimes, and establishing the personal responsibility of every war criminal.

Real results are possible with effective interaction: Kravchenko spoke about how he plans to build cooperation with the Verkhovna Rada17.06.25, 18:47 • 3122 views

Biography

Ruslan Kravchenko was born in Sievierodonetsk, Luhansk region. He graduated from the military law faculty of Yaroslav Mudryi National University "Law Academy of Ukraine."

He worked as an investigator, later as a senior investigator, at the Sevastopol prosecutor's office. He performed his duties and recorded the actions of the Russians during the occupation of Crimea. In 2014, he was appointed senior prosecutor of the Rivne, and then Lviv prosecutor's office for supervising the observance of laws in the military sphere of the Western region of Ukraine. In 2014-2015, he directly participated in the anti-terrorist operation while performing his official duties as a prosecutor of the 33rd military prosecutor's office of the Southern region of Ukraine. He has the status of a combatant.

From 2015 to 2019, he worked in various positions in the Main Military Prosecutor's Office of the Prosecutor General's Office of Ukraine. He was the head of the group of prosecutors and carried out procedural guidance, supported state prosecution in the criminal proceedings against former President of Ukraine Viktor Yanukovych for committing state treason and aiding in waging an aggressive war. He achieved Yanukovych's conviction and sentencing to 13 years of imprisonment.

From 2020 to 2021, Ruslan Kravchenko worked as the head of the department for procedural guidance in criminal proceedings regarding crimes in the defense-industrial complex of the Specialized Prosecutor's Office in the military and defense spheres of the Office of the Prosecutor General of Ukraine. In 2021, Ruslan Kravchenko headed the Bucha District Prosecutor's Office of Kyiv Oblast. Since March 31, 2022, he has been documenting and investigating Russian war crimes in Bucha.

In April 2023, he was appointed head of the Kyiv Regional State Administration. He held this position until the end of December 2024. On December 31, 2024, he was appointed head of the State Tax Service of Ukraine.

I know how to do it: Kravchenko assured that he would ensure the collection of evidence for the court in The Hague regarding the crimes of the Russian Federation17.06.25, 18:23 • 4514 views

Tatiana Kraevskaya

Tatiana Kraevskaya

