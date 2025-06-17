I know how to do it: Kravchenko assured that he would ensure the collection of evidence for the court in The Hague regarding the crimes of the Russian Federation

Ruslan Kravchenko, as the Prosecutor General, aims to ensure the collection of evidence for the International Criminal Court in The Hague regarding Russian crimes, reports UNN.

I see the main goal of my activity in this position ... to collect evidence for the International Criminal Court in The Hague regarding Russian crimes. None of their crimes will go unpunished. I know how to do it - Kravchenko emphasized.

In addition, Kravchenko thanked the President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy for submitting his candidacy for the position of Prosecutor General, and the Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine for its support – 273 votes "for".

This is a huge trust and responsibility. Especially in conditions when the Russian occupier is trying to destroy the country with missiles and shaheds every day. And the aggressor will have to answer for this! Special thanks to the Armed Forces of Ukraine, thanks to whom I was able to present my vision of changes in the Office of the Prosecutor General in Kyiv – the capital of independent Ukraine - Kravchenko noted.

He added that he has a colossal prosecutorial experience – 11 years, despite the fact that he has not worked in this system for the last two years.

I investigated and supported the prosecution in the most complex proceedings. Before the annexation of Crimea, I worked as an investigator in the Prosecutor's Office of Sevastopol, was in the East and ATO, in the Prosecutor's Offices of Rivne, Lviv, and the military prosecutor's office. I led the Yanukovych case. It was for the work in this case that the Investigative Committee of Russia and the Basmanny Court of Moscow put me on the wanted list. I met the full-scale war as the head of the Bucha Prosecutor's Office. Where most could not look – there I worked. For the sake of the tribunal and irreversible punishment for inhuman beings - he summarized.

Let us remind you

The Verkhovna Rada supported the submission of President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and appointed Ruslan Kravchenko as the Prosecutor General of Ukraine.

Kravchenko has 11 years of experience in the prosecutor's office. Prior to his appointment as Prosecutor General, he worked as the head of the State Tax Service, and before that – as the head of the Kyiv Regional Military Administration.

On June 16, the Verkhovna Rada received a submission from the President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy on the appointment of Ruslan Kravchenko as the Prosecutor General.

The position of Prosecutor General remained vacant from the moment of Andriy Kostin's dismissal on October 31, 2024.