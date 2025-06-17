$41.530.08
Ukraine condemns WHO official's visit to Russia - Radutskyi
04:49 PM • 2094 views
Ukraine condemns WHO official's visit to Russia - Radutskyi
June 17, 10:46 AM • 88331 views
Parliament Appoints Ruslan Kravchenko as Prosecutor General
June 17, 06:29 AM • 143377 views
"Such attacks are pure terrorism": Zelenskyy reacted to the Russian attack with over 440 drones and 32 missiles
June 17, 05:57 AM • 134737 views
Russia struck Kyiv and outskirts with 175 drones and at least 16 missiles, there is destruction from the upper floors to the basement - KCMA
June 16, 07:28 PM • 186580 views
The EU has extended sanctions over the annexation of Crimea and Sevastopol for another year
June 16, 01:59 PM • 170939 views
Zelenskyy plans to discuss with Trump a defense package that Ukraine is ready to buy
Exclusive
June 16, 12:56 PM • 162072 views
Euro is getting more expensive faster than dollar: why hryvnia is losing ground - explanation of financial expert Olena Sosiedka
Exclusive
June 16, 11:24 AM • 134309 views
In almost five years, the Shalimov Center has performed about 250 organ transplants from deceased donors.
Exclusive
June 16, 09:55 AM • 107684 views
NABU and NACP should check the connections of People's Deputy Kuzminykh with the pharmacy business - lawyer
June 16, 08:24 AM • 179781 views
Zelenskyy nominated Ruslan Kravchenko for the position of Prosecutor General: the submission is already in the Verkhovna Rada
Real results are possible with effective interaction: Kravchenko spoke about how he plans to build cooperation with the Verkhovna Rada

Kyiv • UNN

 • 770 views

The new Prosecutor General Kravchenko seeks to restore the parliament's trust in the Prosecutor's Office. He promises transparency, public reporting and no pressure on prosecutors and business.

Real results are possible with effective interaction: Kravchenko spoke about how he plans to build cooperation with the Verkhovna Rada

Ruslan Kravchenko aims to restore the parliament's trust in the prosecution authorities as the Prosecutor General. Among his priorities is a substantive and responsible communication with the Rada, as well as public reporting on the results of work, UNN reports.

Real results are possible with effective cooperation with the Verkhovna Rada, we must restore the parliament's trust in the prosecution authorities. One of the priorities is regular, substantive and responsible communication with the Verkhovna Rada, committees that exercise parliamentary control, as well as public reporting on the results of work. I am sure that we have serious work ahead to improve legislation 

– Kravchenko stressed.

According to him, no less important is the external dimension – the reputation of the prosecutor's office both inside the country and abroad, among international partners and in the media. Constant communication with society should become another norm of the prosecutor's office. Among the important issues is preventing pressure on business and the media.

In addition, Kravchenko assured that he would not allow illegal pressure on prosecutors.

As for me personally, I do not bend and do not break. Therefore, I advise everyone not to waste time and forget about pressure. I represent not a political force, but the Law – and I am convinced that the prosecutor's office should remain outside any political influence. I will act exclusively within the Constitution and laws of Ukraine. By the way, I have no relatives in the prosecution authorities and, I assure you, they will not appear there 

– he added.

Kravchenko believes that an honest prosecutor's office, effective parliamentary control, coordination and trust between institutions are the basis of justice in our state.

Justice does not look for convenient solutions, it requires courage, honesty and truth, despite any pressure. Someone in the session hall chose to turn their back on me – I will not do this. Because truth and justice are voiced in the eyes, not in the back 

– he summarized.

Keeping everyone within the Law: Kravchenko announced his task as Prosecutor General 17.06.25, 17:46 • 2210 views

Let us remind you

The Verkhovna Rada supported the submission of President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and appointed Ruslan Kravchenko as the Prosecutor General of Ukraine.

Kravchenko has 11 years of experience in the prosecution authorities. Prior to his appointment as Prosecutor General, he worked as the head of the State Tax Service, and before that – as the head of the Kyiv Regional Military Administration.

Addition

On June 16, the Verkhovna Rada received submission of the President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy on the appointment of Ruslan Kravchenko as the Prosecutor General.

The position of Prosecutor General remained vacant since the dismissal of Andriy Kostin on October 31, 2024.

Antonina Tumanova

Antonina Tumanova

Politics
Ruslan Kravchenko
Verkhovna Rada
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Ukraine
