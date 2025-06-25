$41.790.08
Prosecutor General Kravchenko has three deputies: their names have been announced

Kyiv • UNN

• 4978 views

 • 4978 views

On June 24, 2025, the Prosecutor General appointed Maksym Krym, Maria Vdovychenko, and Andriy Leshchenko as his deputies, following the recommendation of the Council of Prosecutors of Ukraine. Each of them will be responsible for a specific area of work in the prosecutor's office.

Prosecutor General Kravchenko has three deputies: their names have been announced

Prosecutor General Ruslan Kravchenko, on the recommendation of the Council of Prosecutors, appointed Maksym Krym, Maria Vdovychenko, and Andriy Leshchenko as his deputies, the Prosecutor General's Office reported on Wednesday, UNN writes.

Details

It is reported that the Council of Prosecutors of Ukraine at the meeting decided to recommend the appointment of Maksym Krym, Maria Vdovychenko, and Andriy Leshchenko as Deputy Prosecutors General.

The Prosecutor General agreed with this decision and on June 24, 2025, signed orders appointing them as Deputy Prosecutors General

- the Prosecutor General's Office reported.

Each of the deputies, as indicated, has a specific area of work in the prosecutor's office for which they will be responsible.

"On June 25, the Deputy Prosecutors General started performing their duties," the statement reads.

Reference

Prior to this, Maksym Krym held the position of head of the Kyiv Regional Prosecutor's Office, Maria Vdovychenko - acting head of the Kyiv City Prosecutor's Office, and Andriy Leshchenko worked in a senior position in the Department for Combating Crimes Committed in the Context of Armed Conflict of the Prosecutor General's Office.

Addition

On June 23, Prosecutor General of Ukraine Ruslan Kravchenko started working in his new position, stating that there would be no bureaucratic ritual of presentation by the President. He also outlined the priority tasks for the prosecutor's office, including the inevitability of punishment for criminals and coordination of law enforcement agencies.

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy signed a decree appointing Ruslan Kravchenko as Prosecutor General on June 21.

The Verkhovna Rada supported the submission of President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and appointed Ruslan Kravchenko as Prosecutor General on June 17.

Kravchenko has 11 years of experience in the prosecutor's office. Prior to his appointment as Prosecutor General, he worked as the head of the State Tax Service, and before that - as the head of the Kyiv Regional Military Administration.

Julia Shramko

Julia Shramko

Politics
Prosecutor General of Ukraine
Kyiv
